Boxing compared to cock-fighting in ban call as Patrick Day fights for life

A new debate has opened up in the wake of Patrick Day suffering life-threatening injuries during a boxing bout with Charles Conwell.

Taking a mass of head shots during their contest, Day was eventually knocked out in Chicago and is yet to wake up.

In a comatose state, Day underwent surgery which ultimately ended his career in the ring. The sport is now praying Day can recover.

Since Saturday night, there have been some calls for a ban. One social media poster even compared pugilism to cock-fighting.

Airing his polarizing thoughts, a Twitter user named Tim is at a loss as to why trading blows professionally remains accepted.

“We don’t allow this with animals (cock-fighting, dog-fighting, etc.). Boxing is barbaric. I can’t believe we still allow it in 21st Century America. It should be banned as well,” he said.

A responder came back with: “Tim, you know that’s a ridiculous comparison. Forcing animals into fighting to the death vs a sport humans voluntarily participate in are two scenarios that can’t be compared.”

Despite the defense, further calls to scrap the sport have been made vocal since Day’s tragic circumstances unfolded.

“Ban boxing. Or (at least) require the players to wear headgear and reduce the rounds to five,” offered one.

Another simply said: “We need to ban boxing.”

A final commenter stated: “A 27-year-old American boxer was knocked out in the 10th round of a fight and left on a stretcher.

“He is now in a coma #jesuschrist stop boxing!!! I hate it.” #banboxing







PRECARIOUS

More traction for opposers can be garnered from the fact eight boxers have died in the last three years alone.

Prior to that, there had been five between 2009 and 2016.

Add to that controversy over boxing even appearing in the Olympics next year. The sport is in an increasingly precarious position.

Safety-wise, there’s not much more which can be done at the very top level. But even then, severe injuries and death can occur at any moment.

Ringside doctors, medical equipment and instant oxygen have helped the televised events prevent some tragedies, although it’s now becoming all too common for thoughts and prayers to be heeded on social media platforms.