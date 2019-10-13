Jessica McCaskill reveals Amanda Serrano talks following hometown win

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland

Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs) successfully defended her WBC and WBA World Female Super Lightweight titles in front of her hometown crowd.

The 35 year-old carded a majority decision victory over ex-world title holder Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KOs).

In her post-fight interview, McCaskill was hopeful of landing a rematch with Katie Taylor.

“It felt like a WWE wrestling match but I just wanted to come out here and brawl. I wanted to put on a good show for the fans and I don’t feel like they got a lot of that. I apologize but I am glad we got the win,” she said, before adding: “Shout to my mom, shout out to Chicago!”

“The first fight was a lot of brawling, banging, boxing and movement.

“I thought that was what I was going to get tonight but I just realized that she was tired, she gassed a lot and complained a lot. She held me when my arms were in. She was tired and couldn’t really put on a performance tonight. I wish I could’ve given the crowd a lot more.

“I was never concerned it was going to go the other way. But I was not fully surprised at the draw. Like you said, it is difficult to score a fight like that but we got the majority win.

“We are always looking for what’s next. McCaskill vs. Taylor 2. All the other belts. We are looking for names like Amanda Serrano.

“Big shout to Amanda for that win (over Heather Hardy). I was out there in New York to support her. We’ve already been talking to her team about that fight.

“I am sure you would all like to see McCaskill vs. Serrano. We just want to keep the momentum in women’s boxing going and deliver high-level fights.”

Earlier in the evening, Otha Jones III (4-0, 1 KO) bested Eric Manriquez (7-9-1, 3 KOs) via majority decision in a tight four-round affair.

Arthur Biyarslanov (5-0, 4 KOs) bested Tyrome James (4-6-1, 1 KO) via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth affair which tested the mettle of the young prospect out of Toronto.







CHICAGO RESULTS

12-Round Heavyweight Fight

Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 12 KOs) defeated Chazz Witherspoon (38-4, 29 KOs) via TKO at the end of round 7.

12-Round WBA World Light Heavyweight Title Fight at 175 lbs.

Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) defeated Lenin Castillo (20-3-1, 15 KOs) via unanimous decision (120-107, 119-108 x2).

4-Round Junior Lightweight Fight at 130 lbs.

Otha Jones III (4-0, 1 KO) defeated Eric Manriquez (7-9-1, 3 KOs) via majority decision (38-38, 40-36, 39-37).

10-Round WBC & WBA World Female Super Lightweight Title Fight at 140 lbs.

Jessica McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs) defeated Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KOs) via majority decision (94-94, 97-91, 96-92).

6-Round Super Lightweight Fight at 140 lbs.

Arthur Biyarslanov (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Tyrome Jones (4-6-1, 1 KO) via unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 58-56).

10-Round Super Middleweight Fight at 168 lbs.

Anthony Sims, Jr. (20-0, 18 KOs) defeated Morgan Fitch (19-4-1, 8 KOs) via KO at 2:18 of Round 6.

10-Round Super Welterweight Fight at 154 lbs.

Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) defeated Patrick Day (17-4-1, 6 KOs) via KO at 1:46 of Round 10.