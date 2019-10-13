Boxing holds it’s breath as fighter fails to wake from horrific knockout

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

Another boxer has been left in a coma as Patrick Day failed to regain consciousness following a brutal tenth round stoppage by Charles Conwell.

Day took head shot after head shot during the contest, before Conwell ended the contest with a horrific barrage of punches.

There have since been belated calls to review whether the corner could have pulled their man out.

Conwell, a certain world champion of the future, improved to 11-0 with his eighth early finish.

Likeable 27 year-old Day suffered a fourth loss from 22 bouts and a second in succession. The Freeport man lay motionless before being rushed to hospital.

He underwent emergency brain surgery and remains in a coma.

The sport is once again holding its breath that one of their own comes through.

There have already been three deaths in the ring in 2019 alone.

Maxim Dadashev, Hugo Santillan and Boris Stanchov have all been tragically taken too soon since July.







CONCERN

Top promoters led the concern for Day in the aftermath.

Sending prayers to Patrick Day and his loved ones. – Kalle and Nisse Sauerland.

Please pray for Patrick Day. Please. Such a good person. – Lou DiBella.

Shocked to hear the news about my friend Patrick Day, please please everybody pray for him to make a full and speedy recover. – Richard Commey.

My prayers are with Patrick Day and his family. May God bless the doctors and medical staff treating him and give his family strength during these difficult moments. – Mauricio Sulaiman.

Everybody please say a prayer for Patrick Day. He’s one of the sweetest, most polite fighters I’ve ever encountered, and a genuinely wonderful person. This is heartbreaking. – Mike Altamura.

As expected #ConwellDay was a firefight. Conwell with a brutal knock out victory. Day being carried out of ring in a stretcher. Prayers for Patrick Day. – Sergio Mora.

Congrats to the bro @CharlesConwell and praying for my homie Patrick Day. – Claressa Shields.

Thoughts and prayers to one of my favorite people in boxing. Let’s all send positive energy to him as he is currently in the hospital following tonight’s fight in Chicago. – Chris Algieri.

WBN would like to offer our thoughts to Patrick Day and his family at this concerning time.