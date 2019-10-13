Speculation surrounds Anthony Sims Jr. calling out Rocky Fielding

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland / Mark Robinson

Rocky Fielding found himself back in the spotlight as American Anthony Sims, Jr. (20-0, 18 KOs) extended his perfect record.

Sims, Jr. stayed undefeated with a sixth-round knockout victory over Morgan Fitch (19-4-1, 8 KOs) in Chicago.

The talented super-middleweight then asked specifically for Fielding.

“For those that don’t know, it is one thing to watch a fight as a fan but it’s a different thing being in here.

“This fighter needs to get back to his family, to his kids, to his job. So if he doesn’t need to take any more punishment than necessary, get it over with.

“But a hurt man is a dangerous man so I have to do what I have to do.

“It was about 70%. I’ve been out for six months, I haven’t had a fight. I have a new team. But now I want to fight the big names.

“Rocky Fielding, if you are watching this – I want you next. Rocky Fielding in the U.K., mate.

Fans took to social media to speculate on why it was Fielding targeted.

“Of all the guys to call out, Anthony Sims calls out Rocky Fielding,” said one.

Another questioned whether promoter Eddie Hearn had put him up to it with a fight already in the pipeline.

“Did Eddie ask you to say that the same way he asked Sims to call Fielding out? Lol.”

Continuing on potentially fighting Callum Smith, the ambitious Sims added: “Absolutely, but stepping stones. He is a champion for a reason and I want to make sure I build my way to that.







CHICAGO RESULTS

12-Round Heavyweight Fight

Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 12 KOs) defeated Chazz Witherspoon (38-4, 29 KOs) via TKO at the end of round 7.

12-Round WBA World Light Heavyweight Title Fight at 175 lbs.

Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) defeated Lenin Castillo (20-3-1, 15 KOs) via unanimous decision (120-107, 119-108 x2).

4-Round Junior Lightweight Fight at 130 lbs.

Otha Jones III (4-0, 1 KO) defeated Eric Manriquez (7-9-1, 3 KOs) via majority decision (38-38, 40-36, 39-37).

10-Round WBC & WBA World Female Super Lightweight Title Fight at 140 lbs.

Jessica McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs) defeated Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KOs) via majority decision (94-94, 97-91, 96-92).

6-Round Super Lightweight Fight at 140 lbs.

Arthur Biyarslanov (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Tyrome Jones (4-6-1, 1 KO) via unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 58-56).

10-Round Super Middleweight Fight at 168 lbs.

Anthony Sims, Jr. (20-0, 18 KOs) defeated Morgan Fitch (19-4-1, 8 KOs) via KO at 2:18 of Round 6.

10-Round Super Welterweight Fight at 154 lbs.

Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) defeated Patrick Day (17-4-1, 6 KOs) via KO at 1:46 of Round 10.