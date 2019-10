Warrington vs Takoucht: Running order for Leeds, UK

Ringside

Queensberry Promotions are proud to present the return of the ‘Leeds Warrior’ Josh Warrington as he defends his IBF World Featherweight Championship against Sofiane Takoucht. The show will be held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, and will air live on BT Sports.

Both of the main event competitors weighed in successfully, with Josh Warrington registering a weight of 8st 13lb 7oz on the scales and Sofiane Takoucht slightly lighter at 8st 12lb 8oz

Elsewhere on the card, Zelfa Barrett (9st 3lb 5oz) defends his Commonwealth Super Featherweight Championship against the always exciting Jordan McCorry (9st 4lb) and Lyndon Arthur will contest the vacant Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Championship against the Ghanian Emmanuel Anim (12st 4lb 8oz).

Reece Mould (9st 7lb 10oz) will meet Bayardo Ramos (9st 5lb) over 6 rounds, George Davey (11st 12lb) will make his pro debut against Zygimantas Butkevicius (11st 2lb) and the much heralded Shabazz Masoud (8st 10lb 14oz) will compete against Yesner Talavera (9st 4lb 12oz)







Running Order Below:

Fight # 1 – 16:00 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest

EVALDAS PETRAUSKAS

V

JOHNSON TELLEZ

Fight # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

SHAKIEL THOMPSON

V

LOUIS VAN POETSCH

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Light-Heavyweight Contest

CALLUM SIMPSON

V

KIRI PSONKO

Fight # 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest

MARK HEFFRON

V

RUI MANUEL PAVANITO

Fight # 5

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Featherweight Contest

JACK DANIELS

V

JAMIE SPEIGHT

Fight # 6

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

JOHN JOYCE

V

JORDAN GRANNUM

Fight # 7

TROY WILLIAMSON

V

TBA

Fight # 8

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

SHABAZZ MASOUD

V

YESNER TALAVERA

Fight # 9

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

REECE MOULD

V

BAYARDO RAMOS

Fight # 10

THE VACANT COMMONWEALTH LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 175 lbs

LYNDON ARTHUR

V

EMMANUEL ANIM

Fight # 11

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Welterweight Contest

GEORGE DAVEY

V

ZYGIMANTAS BUTKEVICIUS

Fight # 12

THE COMMONWEALTH SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

ZELFA BARRETT

V

JORDAN McCORRY

Fight # 13

THE IBF WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

JOSH WARRINGTON

V

SOFIANE TAKOUCHT