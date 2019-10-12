Tyrone Spong provides evidence of clean test, claims ‘results manipulated’

World Boxing News

Tyrone Spong believes he’s been robbed of the chance to fight in a high-profile encounter against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

The Dutchman was pulled from the Chicago headliner when promoter Eddie Hearn revealed an adverse finding from a VADA test during fight week.

Within hours, Spong was replaced by Chazz Witherspoon.

Since then, Spong has been fighting tooth and nail to clear his name.

In his latest offering, the undefeated former kickboxing world champion provided a letter from VADA stating a sample taking from October 2nd was clean.

Spong now wants answers. He believes somehow his results were tampered with or manipulated in some way.

“Just received word from VADA that my 3rd and last urine sample taken on Oct 2nd was NEGATIVE for all prohibited substances,” revealed Spong, with the accompanying letter.

“As I’ve said all along, I’m a clean fighter and the previous results were inaccurate or manipulated.

“Who is responsible for this? It’s shameful that I’ve been robbed of the opportunity.

“His team knew I was a very big risk and could hurt him. They needed a way out to avoid total embarrassment.

“I’ve been wronged. I’m pissed off. I’m willing to get on a plane tonight and step in the ring tomorrow night (Saturday) and f*** s*** up!!”







UNCERTAIN

The next steps for Spong are uncertain in the present climate, whilst there’s been no comment from Usyk or his team on the matter.

Witherspoon will now have to be dealt with on what is Usyk’s heavyweight debut, but it’s highly unlikely Spong will be given a second chance.

The complaint by Spong follows another from Joey Dawejko. The big puncher stated he signed a contract to face Usyk before Witherspoon was drafted in.

Dawejko said: “They sent me a contract last night to fight Usyk! I signed it and sent it right back!

“This is bulls***! His words were they wanted an easy fight on short notice! They F***ed me! #MatchroomDidMeDirty #Bulls***”