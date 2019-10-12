Oleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon: Chicago Running Order

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland

The running order is set for the early-awaited heavyweight debut of former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Ukraine’s top division boxing hero faces off against late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago.

WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER IN CHICAGO

Doors open at 4pm (local)

First bell 4.15pm

10 x 3 mins USBA Super-Welterweight contest

Charles Conwell 153.8lbs vs Patrick Day 153.7lbs

Cleveland, Ohio Freeport, New York

FOLLOWED BY

4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

Reshat Mati 151lbs vs Norfleet Stitts 150.5lbs

Staten Island, New York Fort Wayne, Indiana

FOLLOWED BY

4 x 2 mins Super-Welterweight contest

Summer Lynn 147lbs vs Jenna Thompson 147lbs

Chicago, Illinois Toledo, Ohio

From 6pm

8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

TJ Doheny 124lbs vs Jesus Martinez 124lbs

Bondi Junction, Australia Monteria, Columbia







FOLLOWED BY

10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Anthony Sims, Jr. 168.5lbs vs Morgan Fitch 167.5lbs

Plainfield, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

FOLLOWED BY

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Arthur Biyarslanov 137lbs vs Tyrome Jones

Toronto, Canada South Bend, Indiana

From 8pm

10 x 2 mins WBA and WBC World Super-Lightweight titles

Jessica McCaskill 138.7lbs vs Erica Farias 138.1lbs

Chicago, Illinois Buenos Aires, Argentina

FOLLOWED BY

12 x 3 mins WBA Super World Light-Heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol 174.3lbs vs Lenin Castillo 175lbs

St. Petersburg, Russia Santo Domingo, D.R.

FOLLOWED BY

12 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Oleksandr Usyk 215lbs vs Chazz Witherspoon 242lbs

Kiev, Ukraine Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

FOLLOWED BY

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Giovanni Mioletti 131lbs vs Josh Hernandez 130lbs

Chicago, Illinois Chicago, Illinois

FLOAT

6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

Otha Jones III 129lbs vs Eric Manriquez 130lbs

Toledo, Ohio Houston, Texas