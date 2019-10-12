Oleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon: Chicago Running Order

The running order is set for the early-awaited heavyweight debut of former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.
Ukraine’s top division boxing hero faces off against late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago.
WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER IN CHICAGO
Doors open at 4pm (local)
10 x 3 mins USBA Super-Welterweight contest
Charles Conwell 153.8lbs vs Patrick Day 153.7lbs
Cleveland, Ohio Freeport, New York
FOLLOWED BY
4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 151lbs vs Norfleet Stitts 150.5lbs
Staten Island, New York Fort Wayne, Indiana
FOLLOWED BY
4 x 2 mins Super-Welterweight contest
Summer Lynn 147lbs vs Jenna Thompson 147lbs
Chicago, Illinois Toledo, Ohio
From 6pm
8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
TJ Doheny 124lbs vs Jesus Martinez 124lbs
Bondi Junction, Australia Monteria, Columbia
FOLLOWED BY
10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
Anthony Sims, Jr. 168.5lbs vs Morgan Fitch 167.5lbs
Plainfield, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
FOLLOWED BY
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Arthur Biyarslanov 137lbs vs Tyrome Jones
Toronto, Canada South Bend, Indiana
10 x 2 mins WBA and WBC World Super-Lightweight titles
Jessica McCaskill 138.7lbs vs Erica Farias 138.1lbs
Chicago, Illinois Buenos Aires, Argentina
FOLLOWED BY
12 x 3 mins WBA Super World Light-Heavyweight title
Dmitry Bivol 174.3lbs vs Lenin Castillo 175lbs
St. Petersburg, Russia Santo Domingo, D.R.
FOLLOWED BY
12 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Oleksandr Usyk 215lbs vs Chazz Witherspoon 242lbs
Kiev, Ukraine Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
FOLLOWED BY
10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Giovanni Mioletti 131lbs vs Josh Hernandez 130lbs
Chicago, Illinois Chicago, Illinois
FLOAT
6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Otha Jones III 129lbs vs Eric Manriquez 130lbs
Toledo, Ohio Houston, Texas