12
Oct
2019

Oleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon: Chicago Running Order

Ringside 12/10/2019
Oleksandr Usyk

📸 Ed Mulholland

The running order is set for the early-awaited heavyweight debut of former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Ukraine’s top division boxing hero faces off against late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago.

WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER IN CHICAGO

Doors open at 4pm (local)

First bell 4.15pm

10 x 3 mins USBA Super-Welterweight contest
Charles Conwell 153.8lbs vs Patrick Day 153.7lbs
Cleveland, Ohio Freeport, New York

FOLLOWED BY

4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Reshat Mati 151lbs vs Norfleet Stitts 150.5lbs
Staten Island, New York Fort Wayne, Indiana

FOLLOWED BY

4 x 2 mins Super-Welterweight contest
Summer Lynn 147lbs vs Jenna Thompson 147lbs
Chicago, Illinois Toledo, Ohio

From 6pm

8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
TJ Doheny 124lbs vs Jesus Martinez 124lbs
Bondi Junction, Australia Monteria, Columbia


FOLLOWED BY

10 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
Anthony Sims, Jr. 168.5lbs vs Morgan Fitch 167.5lbs
Plainfield, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

FOLLOWED BY

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Arthur Biyarslanov 137lbs vs Tyrome Jones
Toronto, Canada South Bend, Indiana

From 8pm

10 x 2 mins WBA and WBC World Super-Lightweight titles
Jessica McCaskill 138.7lbs vs Erica Farias 138.1lbs
Chicago, Illinois Buenos Aires, Argentina

FOLLOWED BY

12 x 3 mins WBA Super World Light-Heavyweight title
Dmitry Bivol 174.3lbs vs Lenin Castillo 175lbs
St. Petersburg, Russia Santo Domingo, D.R.

FOLLOWED BY

12 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Oleksandr Usyk 215lbs vs Chazz Witherspoon 242lbs
Kiev, Ukraine Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

FOLLOWED BY

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Giovanni Mioletti 131lbs vs Josh Hernandez 130lbs
Chicago, Illinois Chicago, Illinois

FLOAT

6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Otha Jones III 129lbs vs Eric Manriquez 130lbs
Toledo, Ohio Houston, Texas

