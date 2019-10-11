Kristie Bavington bids to bounce back from WBC loss on October 18

RINGSIDE

📷MSN Images/Manjit Narotra

Kirstie Bavington has one goal – converting the quick feet she uses on the football field to the boxing ring in her drive to become a champion.

The 27-year-old Wolverhampton teacher may be relatively new to boxing but the welterweight believes her overall sporting prowess will see her through her next appearance on the BCB Promotions bill against Monica Antonik in her home town next Friday (18th October).

Kirstie, nicknamed ‘Bavo’, lost her unbeaten record in her last outing against Cherelle Brown when fighting for the vacant World Boxing Council’s International Female Super Light title but insists lessons have been learned.

She said: “I learned a lot from my last fight about my own style. I lost my head in the WBC bout and came forward way too much instead of binding my time wanting to take her head off.”

“I did train in Tenerife five weeks before the fight so I was in the best shape I’ve ever been but it wasn’t my night.

“It was a close contest throughout but deep down I knew I didn’t do enough as sometimes I was sloppy coming out and was getting caught.

“I like to get hit a bit too much I think which leads to losing points. I know I’m tough but I don’t want to be known as just tough, I want to be skilled which means improving technique and ring craft.”

When not in the ring Kirstie, who recently took up a new teaching job at Beacon Hill Academy, plays football for Kidderminster Harriers where banging in goals seems second nature. She hopes to now transfer that winning attitude to the ring .

“I’m back fighting on home soil which is a massive incentive and I want to get back to winning ways.

“I live in Pensnett and I am a massive Wolves fan and played football for them from the age of 11, so I’m expecting some good support.

“I’m training hard as ever. I’’m 100 per cent committed.

“Never mind your life being too short, your boxing career is even shorter. It’s too short to be worrying about it; after all we can be replaced within a minute! So for now I’m just concentrating on getting a few wins under my belt and inspiring other girls to take up the sport.”

The main event will see Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams, a former Midlands and British bantamweight champion and British title challenger, battle for a belt again. There’s also a stacked undercard featuring a host of local talent.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers, or click here to purchase your tickets:

https://myfighttickets.com/shop-1?olsPage=products%2Fbrawl-at-the-hall-28th-september-2019-walsall-prices-from