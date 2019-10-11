Did lack of seatbelt save Errol Spence? – Champ set to continue career

Phil Jay

Errol Spence Jr. is set to make a full recovery and continue his boxing career after surviving a horror crash in his expensive Ferrari.

The 29 year-old was driving through Dallas. His vehicle then hit a curb and flipped over several times.

Spence wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was subsequently thrown from the car before the worst happened.

The Ferrari spun sideways before taking on a vertical angle and slamming to the ground.

Had the welterweight world champion’s head been where it should have been with a seatbelt on, Spence would potentially have taken blunt force to his cranium.

As things turned out, quite miraculously, Spence escaped with only damage to his mouth and no broken bones.

It seems initial reports Spence was in a critical condition were exaggerated. Possibly due to the actual seriousness of the crash itself.

Releasing a statement on his condition, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions said Spence will make a full recovery.

This means ‘The Truth’ will be able to resume his boxing career after a period of rest and recuperation.

The information read: “Errol Spence Jr., IBF/WBC unified welterweight world champion, was involved in a serious, single-car accident in Dallas early Thursday morning and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital.

“Spence is awake and responding. His condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures. But has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“He is currently resting with his family by his side. They want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes. They are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident. Also the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital.”







PORTER

In his most recent fight, Spence enhanced his reputation in a Fight of the Year contender with Shawn Porter.

The pair traded blows in a twelve round war, which saw Spence move up to third on the WBN Pound for Pound list.

A rematch would be most welcomed versus Porter, although Spence will be fully grateful just to be alive at this point.

