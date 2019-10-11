Dmitry Bivol unfazed by opponent problems leading up title defense

RINGSIDE

📷Ed Mulholland

WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol, (16-0, 11 KOs), faced off with Dominican challenger Lenin Castillo, (20-2-1, 15 KOs), in Downtown Chicago two days ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this Saturday night, October 12.

Bivol vs. Castillo is one of the featured bouts on Matchroom Boxing’s return to Chicago’s Wintrust Arena and will be telecast live on DAZN.

Said Bivol, “I am glad to be in Chicago. This is a beautiful, clean city. I really like it. Thank you to DAZN and my promotional team, Eddie Hearn, Kathy Duva and World of Boxing.

“We had problems getting an opponent on this date. But Lenin Castillo stepped up for this opportunity. This is going to be a great fight on Saturday and I hope everyone tunes in.”

“Thank you to everyone for this opportunity especially Eddie Hearn and DAZN, said Castillo. “I appreciate this chance. This is my first time in Chicago and I am glad to have the opportunity to take the belt away from Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night.”

Said promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, “We have a mouth-watering fight between the challenger Lenin Castillo and in my opinion the number one light heavyweight in the world in Dmitry Bivol.

“I believe this young man has all the attributes to dominate the division. Dimitry Bivol is ready for all the rest of the title holders in the division but firstly he must get through a very, very good challenger in Lenin Castillo.