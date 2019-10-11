Devin Haney: It’s ridiculous to say I’m not ready for Vasyl Lomachenko!

RINGSIDE

📷Melina Pizano

Undefeated WBC interim champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (23-0, 15 KOs), is calling out all promoters to join him and his co-promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, in their quest to bring boxing back to its glory days, where the best always fought the best.

After his stunning victory over Zaur Abdullaev (11-1, 7 KOs), where he fractured his orbital bone with a crushing overhand right, Haney became the mandatory challenger to fight pound for pound king Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs), who holds the WBC lightweight title. Haney feels it’s important for boxing to flourish, if all elite fighters in their respective divisions fight one another.

“A lot of writers are saying I’m not ready to face Lomachenko, that’s ridiculous,” said the twenty-year old phenom Haney. “All the guys he beat, I would beat also. Let’s not forget Lomachenko lost to a man who has fourteen loses, so to say I’m not on his level is crazy talk. Loma fought for a world title in his second professional fight.

“He was 1-0, I’m 23-0. Who wouldn’t want to watch me and Loma fight? The answer is everyone would want to watch that fight and that’s a fact. I hate to say it, but it must be said, It’s embarrassing for Lomachenko if he keeps ducking this twenty year old, but in reality, there is no one that I can’t beat at 135 pounds!”

“Every promoter in boxing should put aside their egos and make the big fights,” continued Haney. “I know the fans will appreciate the best fighting the best and they deserve to see these big fights. Right now, boxing is so fragmented. I’m a fan of the sport and it would be a travesty if some of these big fights don’t get made.

“Arum said I signed with the wrong company, but he’s not making the big fights the people want to see. He’s serving the interest of his company and I knew that mentality could hold me back from becoming one of the greats in this sport, hence me signing with Matchroom. There are many more sensational matchups that are long overdue. It’s good business, and boxing will thrive, if the best are fighting the best.”

While networks and sanctioning bodies play key factors in making big fights, things can always get complicated. Haney feels confident that the sport will grow immensely, if his vision comes to fruition.

“Everyone would benefit if the big fights are made,” concluded Haney, who is the CEO of his own promotional company, Devin Haney Promotions. “I became a promoter early in my career because I want to bring the sport of boxing together. A formula needs to be made where all parties can be compensated, and the fans get to see great fights. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing whom I co-promote with, put their fighters in tough, but they get them really paid. Now that’s something you can respect. Boxing needs to unite, and the mega fights should be made immediately.”