54-0: 105 pound boxer aims to extend Floyd Mayweather lead to four bouts

📸 Esther Lin / WBC

Thailand’s undefeated hero Wanheng Menayothin has the opportunity to extend his record lead over the retired Floyd Mayweather.

The minimumweight champion of the World Boxing Council will defend his crown on October 25 in Chonburi.

Wanheng faces the mandatory challenger of the division in South African Simphiwe Konco.

Menayothin, 33, has built a 53-0 record; 18 Ko´s and has made 11 successful defenses of the WBC crown since winning it in November 2014.

Konco (19-5; 7 Ko´s) has won against Siyabongo Siyo, Nkosinathi Joyi, Lito Dante and Toto Landero, by decision.

His most recent fight against Joey Canoy ended with a “NO CONTEST” due to an accidental clash of heads.

Mayweather retired in August 2017 when defeating Conor McGregor in the former UFC champion’s solitary boxing bout.

At the time, Menayothin was 47-0 as Mayweather rode off into the sunset on his half-century.

Six wins later and Wanheng is firmly in the driving seat. The WBC ruler needs to remain unbeaten until retirement in order to ratify his amazing feat.

FLYWEIGHT

In other WBC news, former Nicaraguan world champion Cristofer Rosales will return to the ring to face Mexican Julio César “Rey” Martínez, possibly on December 13.

The pair are set to fight it out for the vacant fly title of the World Boxing Council, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán told ESPN.

Englishman Charlie Edwards vacated the title last week, so fighters ranked number one and two in the lists are reported ready to get into the ring.

Edwards and Martinez disputed this title a month ago, but the fight was declared “NO CONTEST.”







Previously, Edwards defeated Rosales to capture the green and gold belt.

Rosales will seek to have the title he once won against Daigo Higa in 2018 when he knocked him out in Yokohama, Japan.

Cristofer has a record of 29 wins, with 20 knockouts and 4 losses with 25 years old.

For his part, Martínez only has 15 professional fights at 24 years old and has a record of 14 wins, 11 of them by knockout with just one defeat.