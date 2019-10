Weights, Running order for Ulster Hall

RINGSIDE

Weights and running order for Friday’s #MTKFightNight at the Ulster Hall in Belfast – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on iFL TV.

DOORS OPEN – 5.30pm

FIRST BELL – 6pm

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

Bout 1

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (IRE, 11st) vs. OHIO KAIN IREMIREN (ENG, 10st 13lbs)

Bout 2

Lightweight, 6 Rounds

GARY CULLY (IRE, 9st 13lbs) vs. DANNY MENDOZA (NIC, 10st 5lbs)

Bout 3

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

CONRAD CUMMINGS (IRE, 11st 11lbs) vs. ADAM GRABIEC (POL, N/A)

Bout 4

Super-featherweight, 4 Rounds

RUAIRI DALTON (IRE, 9st 3lbs) vs. JOSE HERNANDEZ (NIC, 9st 1lb)

ESPN+ broadcasts begin 8pm

Bout 5

Welterweight, 6 rounds

PADDY DONOVAN (IRE, 10st 7lbs) vs. ARTURO LOPEZ (MEX, 10st 4lbs)

Bout 6

Lightweight, 8 rounds

TERRY FLANAGAN, (ENG, 9st 13lbs) vs. MICHAEL ANSAH (GHA, 9st 7lbs)

Bout 7

Super-Lightweight, 4 rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY (IRE, 10st 3lbs) vs. OSCAR AMADOR (NIC, 10st 5lbs)

Bout 8

Super-Lightweight, 8 rounds

SEAN McCOMB (IRE, 10st 1lb) vs. EMILIANO RODRIGUEZ (ARG, 9st, 13lbs 2oz)

Bout 9 – Main Event

IBF Inter-Continental Flyweight Title – 12 rounds

PADDY BARNES (IRE, 7st 13lbs 8oz) vs. JAY HARRIS (WAL, 7st 13lbs 9oz)

Bout 10 – Float

Lightweight, 4 rounds

SEANIE DUFFY (IRE, 9st 9lb 1oz) vs. EDWIN TELLEZ (NIC, 9st 5lbs)