Troy Williamson eyeing big win in Leeds this weekend

TROY WILLIAMSON insists that winning his first professional title this weekend is the springboard to future super-fights.

The former amateur star challenges France’s Fouad El Massoudi (17-11, 2KOs) for the vacant WBO European super-welterweight championship at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Saturday (October 12) night.

Victory should earn Williamson (11-0-1, 8KOs) a top 15 ranking for the WBO title currently held by Mexican Jaime Munguia.

The Darlington man said: “I’m very excited, it’s been a long time coming and I’m ready to take this opportunity with both hands.

“Winning this title will set up some big fights in the near future, which is what I’m all about.

“I just want big fights and I will fight anybody. If the opportunity arises for a big fight I will not shy away from the challenge.”

Williamson, 28, only ever boxed as a senior in his amateur career, but crammed in 68 bouts and was on the GB squad for two years and boxed all over the world.

Williamson is impressing as a professional and stopped his last three opponents since a points win over former world title challenger Rafal Jackiewicz.

He added: “I feel that with each fight I’m developing more power. Getting the correct technique brings power.

”Myself and my coach, Craig Cairney have been working on the correct technique so it’s going to be a explosive performance from myself, this weekend.”

El Massoudi, 31, has won his last three fights and captured the French championship in April outpointing Barthelemy Lefebvre over ten rounds.

“I’ve caught a few clips of him on YouTube. He’s game, comes for a fight and looks durable,” says Williamson.

The big night of action in Leeds is headed by local hero Josh Warrington (29-0, 6KOs) who makes the third defence of his IBF featherweight championship against France’s Sofiane Takoucht (35-3-1, 13 KOs). Zelfa Barrett (22-1,13KOs) will make the first defence of his Commonwealth super-featherweight title against exciting Scot Jordan McCorry (18-6-1, 4KOs). In a third title clash Manchester’s Lyndon Arthur (15-0, 12KOs) faces Ghanaian Emmanuel Anim (14-2-1, 12KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight crown , in a battle of the big hitters.

Darlington’s Troy Williamson (11-0-1, 8KOs), Mark Heffron (23-1, 17KOs), Shakiel Thompson (4-0, 3KOs), Reece Mould (12-0, 6 KOs), Shabaz Masoud (5-0, 1KO), John Joyce, 1-0), Jack Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs), Callum Simpson (1-0), Evaldas Petrauskas (1-0 1 KO) plus exciting debutant George Davey are all in action.

