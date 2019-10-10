Errol Spence ‘EXPECTED TO SURVIVE’ after ‘serious rollover car crash’

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek / CBSDFW

Dallas news media are reporting Errol Spence Jr. has been involved in a serious car accident involving a high-powered Ferrari.

The welterweight star, who added the WBC title to his IBF version against Shawn Porter recently, is ‘expected to survive’ – according to Dallas police.

CBS 11 News, based in Spence’s hometown, revealed the boxer was named to them specifically after reports of the crash.

They said: “Sources tell CBS 11 News the driver of a Ferrari who was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Dallas is local boxing sensation Errol Spence Jr.

“The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Riverfront Boulevard near I-30 near downtown. It involved one vehicle.

“According to police, the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard.

“The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He is expected to survive. His identity was not officially released but sources close to Spence confirmed he was involved in the crash.

“Police are continuing to investigate what may have caused the crash.”

BREAKING: From @jdmiles11

DPD Crash Details:

“A Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed n/b in the 500 Riverfront Blvd. The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seat belt” https://t.co/9YgNUvveRL — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Madison Sawyer of CBD Dallas added: “Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital. He is expected to survive. #BREAKING”

STAR

The 29 year-old is reaching the peak of his powers in the ring. It’s too early to tell as to whether his career is in jeopardy.

Undefeated in 26 bouts, Spence is considered one of the best fighters in the world right now. He’s ranked #3 on the WBN P4P Top 50.







Spence’s injuries have not yet been made public. The true extent is unimaginable due to the type of car involved.

Ferrari is a notoriously low vehicle. This means any rollover can be catastrophic to a driver or passengers inside.

Despite police reports on a seatbelt not being strapped, the fact Spence was thrown from the car may be the only positive sign from information released thus far.

More is expected from the story.