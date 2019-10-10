HORROR VIDEO FOOTAGE emerges of Errol Spence Jr. Ferrari crash

World Boxing News

Footage has emerged of the moment Errol Spence Jr. lost control of his high-powered Ferrari, flipping the car several times.

The 29 year-old welterweight champion is lucky to be alive after what was a horrific moment in the young man’s life.

Spence hits a curb and is thrown from the car, which may have been a deciding factor in the boxer’s survival.

It’s a miracle Spence is currently being cared for by nurses at the Intensive Care Unit in Methodist Hospital. Spence’s fate could have been a lot worse.

CBS 11 News Reporter J.D Miles released the footage. Miles obtained CCTV from the area of the crash.

The team from CBS News 11 was the first to report the incident. It happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Clips show the aftermath and two vehicles weaving through Spence and his wrecked Ferrari as he lay there in need of help.

Miles has released new information on the condition of ‘The Truth’.

“Encouraging news about Welterweight Champion Boxer Errol Spence Jr,” revealed Miles. “Sources say he suffered broken teeth. But he is expected to recover after rolling his Ferrari early this morning near Downtown Dallas.

“Sources say he could face a DWI charge based on the investigation.

“Friends of Errol Spence Jr say it’s a miracle the boxer survived. His white Ferrari went airborne and rolled multiple times. He lost control and crashed near Downtown Dallas.

“Spence is at a hospital but expected to recover,” he added.

#Breaking video moments after Errol Spence Jr flipped his Ferrari on a Dallas street 2 vehicles drive through the wreckage without stooping. The boxer had been ejected from the car and was lying on the street injured at the time.

CONCERN

Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love from the sport.

Top Rank Boxing said: “The entire Top Rank family joins the boxing community in sending our thoughts and best wishes to Errol Spence Jr. and his family. We are all in your corner.”







Former opponents Shawn Porter and Kell Brook commented the following:

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.’ With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully,” Porter said.

“Get well soon champ! Thought are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery,” stated Brook.