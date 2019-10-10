Dillian Whyte makes final week, finishes FOURTH on Celebrity Masterchef

World Boxing News

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has completed his stint on Celebrity Masterchef after a great run on the hit BBC One show.

The World Boxing Council number one cooked some superb dishes, eventually being praised as a dessert master.

But it was his final attempt at a pudding which saw Whyte leave with the final three in sight.

Whyte undercooked his meringue, and despite attempts to fix with a blowtorch, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were on to it immediately.

Flavours of mango, papaya, passion fruit and lemon curd were all praised by Torode and Wallace before the meringue, which sadly didn’t hit the spot.

The 31 year-old now leaves Olympic gold medalist Greg Rutherford as the favorite to win.

The former long jumper battles it out with ex-Liverpool footballer Neil Ruddock and reality star Vicki Pattison for the trophy.

Finishing fourth was a great achievement for Whyte, who faces an uncertain future in the ring for 2019.

Awaiting news from promoter Eddie Hearn of a possible return in December, Whyte’s immediate career depends on a recent drug test failure.

WBN understands only minute traces of a banned substance were found in Whyte’s system, which could mean he’s free to return soon.

The biggest bone of contention was Whyte and Hearn’s failure to disclose any prior information to opponent Oscar Rivas.







WILDER

Currently mandatory to Deontay Wilder’s WBC title, Whyte has to be cleared in order to face the American next year.

In a recent and exclusive interview with WBN, Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas said Whyte has many questions to answer.

“I don’t know where the case is now. They have to investigate the entire situation and ask the tough questions.

“Has he tested positive before? Does he have a track record for cheating? When did he and his team know he tested positive? Who knew? The BBBofC? Promoter? Manager? Trainer? Fighter? WBC? TV network? Why wasn’t team Rivas informed? What do BBBC and WBC rules state? Were the rules followed?

“Is there a moral obligation to inform a boxer that his opponent has tested positive for a PED? Why weren’t the gloves he used present for glove selection?

“Where did they come from? Why wasn’t team Rivas allowed to inspect them? What ounce gloves were they? Where are they now? “These are just a few of the questions that need to be addressed,” said Deas.