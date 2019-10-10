Darmani Rock returns to headline ‘The Met Boxing Series’ on October 19

RINGSIDE

Hostilities between Philadelphia has been prominent for years on the gridiron and more recently in the Hockey rink, and on Saturday night, October 19th add boxing to the rivalry as Undefeated Heavyweight Darmani Rock will headline in an eight-round bout against Maurenzo Smith the 3rd installment of The Met Boxing Series on at The Met Philadelphia.

The show is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions and Live Nation.

The card, which will have several Philadelphia vs. Dallas matchups will fall on the weekend where The professional sports teams of each city will also meet in football and Hockey.

Rock of North Philadelphia, who is promoted by Roc Nation Sports, has a record of 16-0 with 11 knockouts.

The 23 year-old will be making his 3rd start of 2019 and his 6th appearance in his hometown. Included in his 16 victories is a 1st round stoppage over Carlos Cotto (8-1-1). Rock is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Raymond Ocheng on June 14th in Jacksonville, Florida.

Smith who is originally from Houston, but for the past five-years has called Dallas home, has a record of 21-11-4 with 14 knockouts.

Smith has wins over Robbie McClimans (3-0), Ty Cobb (16-4) and Donald Caples (21-5-1). Smith has also fought world champions Andy Ruiz, Shannon Briggs & Charles Martin.

Smith is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Marvin Hunt in June 15th in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Appearing in an eight-round super middleweight bout will be Derrick Webster (28-2, 14 KOs) of Glassboro, New Jersey taking in Francisco Javier Castro (28-11, 23 KOs) of El Paso, Texas

In six-round bouts

Jeremy Cuevas (11-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Rondale Hubbert (13-9-2, 8 KOs) of Fargo, ND in a super lightweight bout.

Gadwin Rosa (10-1, 8 KOs) of Ocala, FL fights Danny Flores (15-17-1, 8 KO) of Mexico City n a super featherweight contest

Christian Tapia (9-0, 8 KOs) of of Camden, New Jersey via Coaamo, PR takes on Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-8-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in super featherweight fight.

in Four-round bouts:

Benny Sinkain (4-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Ferris Golden (1-0) of Findley, OH in a battle of undefeated light heavyweights.

Jan Carlos Rivera (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Ricardo Escajeda (4-16-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey,Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Tahmir Smalls (1-0,1 KO) appears in a welterweight bout.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at www.TheMetPhilly.com or 1-800-745-3000. VIP Premium packages which include box seats, beer and cocktails, food options, private space, access to the Citi Grande Salle and other amenities are also available at 610-784-5438.

The Philly vs. Dallas Night of Live Boxing is the third in an ongoing series at The Met Philadelphia produced by Live Nation Philadelphia in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The Met Philadelphia once held regular boxing events from 1939 until 1954. Now, newly restored, The Met Philadelphia is again hosting live boxing events.

Originally built in 1908 by opera impresario Oscar Hammerstein, the iconic venue recently completed a massive $56 million restoration that combines spectacular live entertainment with remarkable food and drink options to create an unparalleled guest experience. The venue’s transformation is the crown jewel of North Broad Street’s renaissance.