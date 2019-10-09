‘I tested clean!’ – Tyrone Spong in legal action over alleged ‘manipulation’

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Tyrone Spong became the latest fighter to be flagged before a big Matchroom show as the Dutchman tested positive under VADA procedures.

The former kickboxer returned an adverse finding. Spong joins the likes of Jarrell Miller and Billy Joe Saunders in being dropped late from DAZN main events.

Spong has now hit back. He believes a conspiracy for Usyk to face an alternative and less threatening opponent was the reason for the change.

The 34 year-old says independent testing came back negative.

“I’m shocked by the alleged test results disclosed by VADA and tweeted out by Mr. Eddie Hearn,” said Spong. “I vehemently deny that I have ever taken the substance named in VADA’s report.

“I have asked for testing of the B sample at a laboratory of my choosing. Testing performed last week at the request of the Illinois Boxing Commission showed, what I’ve always known, that I’m a clean fighter.

“I ask Matchroom to publicly acknowledge that I tested negative for all performance enhancing substances just a few days ago.

“Any adverse finding is impossible. In my opinion a manipulative attempt to remove me from this fight.

“I voluntarily agreed to VADA testing because I have nothing to hide.

“I will not rest until I’m absolved of this outlandish allegation. I’ll pursue all legal avenues available to me,” he added.







FINDINGS

Matchroom released a statement on the same day Spong was ruled out. As WBN reported, Chazz Witherspoon steps in.

In the document, Matchroom outline TWO findings from Spong tests.

Oleksandr Usyk will face Chazz Witherspoon on his Heavyweight debut at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday night.

The bout is live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Witherspoon (38-3 29 KOs) second cousin of former two-time World Heavyweight ruler Tim Witherspoon. He is unbeaten in five years with his last win coming in March in Atlantic City over Santiago Silgado.

The 38 year old Philadelphian gets a huge opportunity to pull off a massive upset.

Ukrainian pound-for-pound king Usyk moves up to Heavyweight. He left the Cruiserweight division as the undisputed ruler.

Witherspoon replaces Tyrone Spong in the main event on the stacked card in the Windy City. There were adverse findings in two of Spong’s urine samples.

As a result, the Illinois State Athletic Commission will not license Tyrone to box. They rescinded their approval of the bout with Usyk.