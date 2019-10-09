KSI eyes facing real boxers or WWE run, threatens Logan Paul’s brother Jake

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson.

YOUTUBER turned boxer KSI has admitted he “could definitely fight a few other pro boxers” after his rematch with fellow internet personality Logan Paul next month.

Speaking to JD Sports after his press conference in the UK, KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, said: “I definitely could fight a few other pro boxers.

“Not at a super-high level, but at a level where I feel comfortable and happy to fight at.”

The event will only be both fighters’ second career contest – and first in the ring professionally – after the organisers ruled that they must turn pro, use 10oz gloves.

They also vowed to lose the headguards that were worn in the first bout, for the fight to go ahead.

British-born KSI, the internet star who was made famous by FIFA videogame posts on YouTube, believes he could also venture into WWE in future.

“I would try WWE. I wouldn’t mind WWE, I’ve done a bit of wrestling, so you never know.”

Despite November’s bout only being London-born KSI’s first pro fight, his attention has already shifted to his next opponent, when asked who he’d fight next, he said:” Who’s next?

“I’d love to have Jake (Paul). I’d love to break his sh*** little skull.”

“I despise him, I hate him. I actually hate him more than Logan. He is actual shit. Yeah, so Jake would make sense.”

KSI will take on Logan Paul on 9th November at Staples Centre, Los Angeles.