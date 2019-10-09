Kendo Castaneda vs Stan Martyniouk tops loaded Reno card on Oct 25

RINGSIDE

Roy Jones Boxing Promotions has announced a loaded full- card for its latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, October 25 in the great fight town of Reno, Nevada.

Co-promoted by Joey Gilbert Promotions, in association with Silver Legacy Resort Casino at THE ROW, the event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from inside the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy.

Four highly competitive, entertaining matches will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS, preceded by a pair of four-round bouts to open the show.

San Antonio’s undefeated super lightweight prospect Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (16-0, 7 KOs), the reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) champion, will take on battled-tested Estonia-native Stan Martyniouk (20-2, 6 KOs), who lives in Belmont, California, in the eight-round main event.

The co-featured event will showcase Reno fan-favorite Oscar “Chapito” Vazquez (15-2, 3 KOs) against Mexican bantamweight Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Vazquez has won 13 of his last 14 fights, while Mendoza is riding a four-fight win streak, winning eight of his last nine.

Undefeated Sacramento cruiserweight Blake McKernan (10-0, 2 KOs) faces New York veteran Shawn Miller (18-5, 7 KOs) in another eight-round bout on UFC FIGHT PASS. McKernan is looking for an impressive win against a former World Boxing Federation (WBF) title challenger such as Miller to build his name recognition outside of the region.

The opening UFC FIGHT PASS bout will match Reno featherweight prospect Ricard Lucio (2-0, 2 KOs) versus Sacramento’s pro-debuting Samir McQueen in a four-rounder.

Scheduled to fight on the undercard on the non-UFC FIGHT PASS segment is Reno lightweight Peter Cortez (1-1) vs. undefeated Las Vegas lightweight Daquan Mays (3-0, 1 KO), and Reno lightweight Kenny Davis, Jr. (0-2-1) vs. Philip Schwartz (3-0-1, 2 KOs), of Stockton, CA, in a pair of four-round fights.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.



Tickets are available for $25, $45 and $65 and can be purchased at the Silver Legacy Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 775-325-7401 or 1-800-MUST-SEE.

Silver Legacy Resort Casino is offering a special RJJ Boxing room rate at its hotel as well as its connected sister properties, Eldorado Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno. Click on the respective property links for more information.

Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, first bout 5:45 p.m. PT, and UFC FIGHT PASS starts at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET