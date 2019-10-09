Joey Dawejko: ‘Matchroom did me dirty, I signed Oleksandr Usyk contract!’

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

The man attributed with knocking out Anthony Joshua in sparring, Joey Dawejko, has hit back at Matchroom Boxing in the wake of the Oleksandr Usyk announcement.

Dawejko says the company sent him a contract to replace Tyrone Spong opposite Oleksandr Usyk this weekend in Chicago.

Hours later, and Chazz Witherspoon was confirmed in his place, according to the fighter himself.

“They sent me a contract last night to fight Usyk! I signed it and sent it right back!

“This is bulls***! His words were they wanted an easy fight on short notice! They F***ed me! #MatchroomDidMeDirty #Bulls***”

Despite Witherspoon being suspended by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, the cousin of former world champion, Tim Witherspoon lines up at the Wintrust Arena, live on DAZN.

The 38 year-old was placed out of action until November 20, according to official word from the PSAC.

Witherspoon is now looking forward to the challenge of facing the ex-undisputed cruiserweight king.

“I can’t wait to face Usyk in Chicago,” said Witherspoon. “I have been in training ready for a big fight, and it doesn’t get bigger than this.

“Oleksandr is stepping up to Heavyweight – and he’s going to find out that it’s a totally different game.

“I’ve won my last eight fights and I really feel that I’ve been waiting in the wings for a huge opportunity like this.

“I’m going to put every ounce of myself into the fight on this massive stage,” he added.







GASSIEV

For Dawejko, the Philadelphian has the fallback of a promised clash with Murat Gassiev, already laid down to take place by the end of the year.

Having impressed in sparring with Joshua over the spring of 2019, Dawejko was given the opportunity to fight under the Matchroom banner by Eddie Hearn.

Reports WBN had ratified that Dawejko troubled Joshua in sparring were never confirmed by the heavyweight in the aftermath.

This latest disagreement seems an unsavory one, but shouldn’t put Gassiev vs Dawejko in any serious doubt for the future.