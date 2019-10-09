Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2: A timeline of rematch reports

World Boxing News

A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao remains possible for 2020, dependent on which part of the planet you live on.

From the Asian perspective, Pacquiao’s side, Filipino news stations are awash with talk the return is set to go down soon.

In the United States, reporting on the second fight takes a far more muted tone.

And as it’s always stated, if Mayweather doesn’t say it himself, it can’t be true!

That’s the master media manipulator that is ‘The Money Man’.

The five-weight world champion releases trickled information how and when he wants, then sits back to enjoy the fireworks.

One of those such plants was an Instagram post regarding talks to fight Pacquiao in Saudi Arabia, news Floyd branded as old.

Mayweather then posted an undisputed video unveiling talks over an exhibition, swiftly denied by the ‘Pacman’.

Over the past week, there have been several quotes out there, most of which come from the Philippines.

“I told him Sen. Pacquiao is not fighting an exhibition,” Gibbons reportedly told Manila Bulletin on Mayweather’s social media activity.

“Floyd told me that what the Senator’s going to do is just move around the ring. I told him the Senator’s not doing that as he is coming off one of his biggest wins (against Thurman),” he added, according to the news source.

During an autograph signing and fan Q & A, largely unreported by US media, Mayweather is alleged to have said the following on the first Pacquiao fight in 2015.

“I went out there and did what I normally do. It was just so much hype behind Manny Pacquiao. And they just really believe that this guy is on the same level as me, and I’m always saying it’s not. It’s totally different once you get inside the ring with me,” he stated.

Pacquiao has already been vocal on the matter, again with media from his own country. He allegedly confirmed talks.

“My team and his team are talking right now. This is just about negotiations, about the formal discussions. So I don’t know what will happen.”

The current welterweight ruler added a potential venue into the mix.

“Floyd, he came to Saudi [Arabia], Dubai and UAE [United Arab Emirates] many times looking for a fight, but he is giving a hard time to the organisers, the promoter or the government [with] so many demands. I mean, he should not give the people here or the promoter here a hard time.”

Whether any of this will be corroborated or if ‘MayPac 2’ is any closer for 2020 is anyone’s guess at this point.

But as WBN recently described recently, an ideal date five years to the day lies ahead for the pair to chew over.

May 2, 2020.







