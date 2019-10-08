Bob Arum labels Paddy Donovan, the best-looking fighter since Muhammad Ali

RINGSIDE

Andy Lee has revealed legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is fully invested in Paddy Donovan after already mentioning him alongside Muhammad Ali!

The Limerick prospect makes his professional debut at the #MTKFightNight in Belfast on Friday night – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

With expectations high and Donovan earmarked for superstar status, all eyes will be on a sold-out show at Ulster Hall, which is headlined by an IBF Inter-Continental flyweight showdown between Jay Harris and Paddy Barnes.

Lee, who coaches and manages Donovan, said: “Paddy met Bob Arum and Arum told he’s the best-looking fighter he’s seen since Muhammad Ali!

“It’s mine and his Dad’s job to keep him grounded but Paddy is very grounded naturally. He’s a very humble and respectful young man. It impresses you how he interacts with people – he’s got a lovely personality and a bit of charisma.

“All being well, I think he’ll be Limerick’s next world champion.”

Donovan said: “I enjoy hearing these king of things – especially from someone like the legendary Bob Arum.

“I must say I love being in the spotlight and I hope I can prove myself to be the full package.



“I believe that one day I can be a multiple-weight world champion. I’m not nervous right now. Maybe I will be before the fight but right now I’m just excited to get my boxing career underway.”

Joining Donovan vs. Sergio Torres and Harris vs. Barnes on a stacked card is Marco McCullough vs. Viorel Simion, Sean McComb vs. Emiliano Dominguez, Gary Cully vs. Rafal Grabowski, Dublin debutant Pierce O’Leary and many more.