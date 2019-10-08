Kell Brook’s Amir Khan bid gets complicated, Ruiz vs Joshua 2 slot closer

World Boxing News

Kell Brook has moved closer to a place on the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch bill as a potential clash with Amir Khan becomes more complicated.

Since Brook admitted he’s no longer signed to promoter Eddie Hearn offers have come thick and fast.

World Boxing News understands one of those offers has come from Khan himself, and for the pair to square off without the involvement of Hearn.

Khan would then take the reigns on a promotion that could take place in the Middle East.

WBN also believes Hearn has made moves for Brook to appear on in Saudi Arabia on December 7, before the Matchroom boss plans to make Khan a huge offer of his own for next year.

An initial blueprint for the pair to appear on the Callum Smith undercard was shot down by Khan. The Bolton man is not planning to fight again in 2019.

As things stand, Brook is more likely to dust off the cobwebs in Diriyah before possibly fighting again in the first quarter of 2020.

WELTERWEIGHT

Brook is adamant he can eventually make it back down to 147 pounds in order to get back in the mix in a lucrative division.

It’s been over two years since the Yorkshireman made the limit in a loss to unified welterweight king Errol Spence Jr.

A rematch with Spence is not out of the realms of possibility for Brook, although a huge win at the lower limit would be needed.

Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia are all viable options for Brook if those stubborn pounds can successfully be shed.

As for Khan, a failure to entice Brook to his own event would leave the ex-140 pound king in a vulnerable position.

Hearn would be back in the driving seat, with the massive carrot of a money-spinning Sky Sports Box Office encounter in his back pocket.

Where Khan, Brook and Hearn are concerned, it’s never cut and dried as UK fans continue to hold their breath for a long-awaited collision.