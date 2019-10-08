Golden Boy re-ink undefeated world title contender D’Mitrius Ballard

RINGSIDE

Undefeated middleweight contender D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) has re-signed with Golden Boy as he inches closer to a world title opportunity. Ballard will return this December to challenge for a regional title. Details for this fight will be announced very soon.

“As you can see, we are continuing to strengthen our stable by re-signing some of our best talent,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“D’Mitrius Ballard is the next in an impressive list of young contenders who are strengthening their bond with the company before entering into the biggest challenges of their careers.

“This impressive list includes Vergil Ortiz Jr., Ryan Garcia, Alexis Rocha, Lamont Roach Jr., and now Ballard. Years of development are about to pay off for this hungry fighter as he enters the fast track to world title shot.”

Ballard is a 26-year-old middleweight contender who boasts a decorated amateur career, where he won several national championships. In 2013, the native of Temple Hills, Maryland began his professional career with a knockout victory against Kelly Henderson. Since then, Ballard has steadily moved up the middleweight rankings, taking on tough competitors such as Victor “Sina” Fonseca and Alan “Amenaza” Campa.

Though his last fight ended in a controversial no contest against tough contender Elias Espadas in June, the undefeated talent is anxious to demonstrate that be belongs at the top of a very competitive division of 160 pounds.

“I’m so thankful to Golden Boy for believing in me enough to re-sign me,” said D’Mitrius Ballard. “I have worked hard to get to this level, and now it’s time to show the world that I am worthy of becoming a world champion. Let the bells ring. It’s time to rumble!”