Félix Díaz to feature in ‘WBO Champions Tournament’ on Oct 26

RINGSIDE

The 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist for the Dominican Republic, Félix Díaz, will be part of the “WBO Champions Tournament” show, which will feature the WBO minimum weight champion, Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, in his first defense on Saturday, October 26, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.

In addition, an interesting fight between the undefeated Puerto Rican junior middleweights Patrick Cora and Luis Midyael Sánchez joins the expected event.

“We are completing the final details for the show that marks the first defense of Bimbito Méndez and we will also present the Dominican Olympian Félix Díaz and a fight that will give much to talk between Patrick Cora and Luis Sánchez. But there are more bouts to be announced soon,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Díaz (20-3, 10 kos) was a gold medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China and was a world challenger in 2017 when he fell to challenge then WBO 140-pound monarch, Terence Crawford. Diaz will face an opponent to be determined at 10 rounds and 147 pounds.

Meanwhile, undefeated Patrick Cora (8-0, 6 kos) and Luis Midyael Sánchez (8-0, 6 kos) will face each other in an eight round bout at 154 pounds. Both fighters come from a victory on points over the experienced Carlos García (Cora in June and Sanchez in August) this year.

In main event of the evening, Bimbito Méndez (14-1, 5 kos), the only Puerto Rican male world champion (Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano is the WBO champion at 126 pounds), will defend his WBO 105 pounds belt against the Colombian Mendoza (30-6-2, 23 kos), a two time world challenger.