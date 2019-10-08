Dilly Singh returns after gaining two stone in weight after marriage

RINGSIDE

Dilly Singh relaunches his exciting ring career in Coventry next month – after deciding he was sick of being fat !

‘The Final Battle of Troy’ show at Mercia Banqueting Suite on Saturday night features Troy James’s farewell fight and the return of a real crowdpleaser.

Singh won all five fights at cruiserweight before taking a break and at 29, he’s ready to fight again after nearly two years away.

He said: “I got married, went on honeymoon and ended up putting on two stones !

“I decided I had to sort myself and get back down the gym.

“I’ve lost the weight and now I’m ready to fight again.”

That’s good news for the city’s fight fans.

Singh, trained by Paul Hudson at the Red Corner gym in Stoke, likes to let his hands go and will take a punch to land one of his own.

“For me, boxing is all about heart and determination and how much you want to win,” he said. “You have to give it 100 per cent in that ring. You need a big heart and a good chin to be a boxer – and I think I have both.”

No wonder Singh, a winner of the British Challenge belt before he took a break from boxing, is popular with fight fans.

He says tickets are selling well for this weekend’s show, promoted by ex-professional cruiserweight Tommy Owens, and hopes his supporters will cheer him all the way to the Midlands Area championship.

There’s talk that Stoke’s colourful Rhasian Earlington and ex-rugby player Dan Cooper will clash for the vacant belt later this year – and Singh hopes a couple of wins will put him in line to face the winner.

Singh watched both compete in the recent ‘Ultimate Boxxer’ screened on BT Sport and said: “They are both good, tough lads.

“But if I get a couple of wins, I will get in there with either of them and do my best. I want to go as far as I can in boxing and the Midlands title is my first target.”