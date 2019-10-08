Replacement opponents set for Derek Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk

World Boxing News

Derek Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk have both learned of new foes after seeing their original opponents drop out late on.

Chisora will now face David Price at The O2 on Saturday October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Formerly ‘Del Boy’ and now ‘WAR’, Chisora (31-9, 22 KO’s), was scheduled to face former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker. The New Zealander was forced out through illness.

He will now face Liverpool’s David Price in an intriguing British Heavyweight match-up.

The winner will cement themselves as a top contender in boxing’s blue-ribbon division.

Fan favourite Chisora returns to the ring three months on from his emphatic second round KO win against Artur Szpilka for what will be his sixth bout in succession in Greenwich.

Chisora has been involved in some thrilling encounters in the capital of late. They include his enthralling battle with Dillian Whyte. Plus his sensational knockout victory over Carlos Takam.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have such a brilliant new fight lined up for October 26th.

“Everyone was so disappointed to see Joseph Parker have to pull out of his clash with Derek Chisora. But this is the unpredictability and excitement of boxing.

“In steps big David Price. What a captivating dual this now is.

“Everyone has been stopping me to say get Pricey. Eddie has literally pulled a rabbit out of the hat. I told him I wanted a great replacement – this is fabulous.

“David is coming off that punch perfect win over David Allen; Derek off the stunning KO of Artur Szpilka.

“This is a cracking Heavyweight battle to add to one of THE cards of 2019. October 26 is set to be a magnificent night on Sky Sports Box Office at The O2.”

Tickets priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £200 and £500 (VIP) are available to purchase from StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk), The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).







Usyk is set to trade blows for the first time at heavyweight against Chazz Witherspoon, subject to approval.

The formidable Ukrainian, who was undisputed at cruiserweight, makes his debut in the top division this weekend.

Witherspoon who holds a 38-3 record. The 38 year-old last fought in March when defeating Santander Silgado in two rounds.

The American has lost to Seth Mitchell, Domonic Jenkins and ex-world title challenger Tony Thompson.

WBN understands Witherspoon has been earmarked by Matchroom Boxing USA. This is despite being suspended by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission.

If clearance is granted, an official announcement is expected later on Tuesday

Tyrone Spong was originally slated to face Usyk. Spong tested positive for a banned substance this week.