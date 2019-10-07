Tommy Morrison’s 11-day ‘pummelling’ training regime was INSANE

Phil Jay

The punishing training regime of former world heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison has been revealed by his widow Trisha.

Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan of running and much preferred the nitty-gritty of gym life.

Included in what was a crazy schedule was 17 ROUNDS of punching as well as a fair amount of PUMMELLING.

Revealing his day-to-day workouts, which Tommy wrote down on scraps of paper, Trisha posted the sessions as an inspiration to others.

Day One would involve five rounds of shadowboxing and five rounds on the heavy bag. This would be followed later on by seven further rounds of working on his punching technique.

‘The Duke’ was one of the hardest hitting and renowned hitters of his day. It’s no surprise to learn of his dedication to the craft.

In her post, Trisha revealed Tommy’s main dislike was pounding the tarmac.

“Shadowboxing, Heavy bag, punch mitts, double end bag, weights, sprints and running. If Tommy was here today he would admit to you that the only part of his training schedule he disliked was the RUNNING,” she stated.

“Share it. Print it. Use it. Get in the GYM and JUST DO IT!”

GREAT WHITE HOPE

Notorious for partying as hard as he trained during his heyday, Morrison found significant fame for his role in ‘Rocky V’.

Working alongside Sylvester Stallone, who plucked him from obscurity in 1989 at 11-0 with 11 KO’s, Morrison became a household name before his boxing career even took off.

Fighting over 50 times in his pro career, Morrison was planning a comeback in 2012 before succumbing to illness a year later.

Career highlights were Morrison’s 1993 domination of George Foreman for the WBO crown, plus a sixth-round stoppage of Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock in 1995.

Defeats only to world-class operators Ray Mercer, Michael Bentt and Lennox Lewis proved Morrison’s credentials as one of the best caucasian fighters of his generation.

Labelled ‘The Great White Hope’, Morrison became the first European descended American top division ruler in decades.

Since achieving the feat, the United States is still waiting for another to follow in Morrison’s footsteps.







