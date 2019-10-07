Promoter upbeat despite Theophane v Ouma power cut, streaming problem

RINGSIDE

Despite power cut and a missing belt for Oliver Møllenberg Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje was a great success.

Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje was with 1200 people totally sold out on Saturday night. And people got something for their money.

The evening gave some exciting fights with Patrick Nielsen making his comeback and Oliver Møllenberg fighting for the WBO Youth Jr-belt.

Overall, we are very satisfied with the event. Patrick made his comeback, some of our younger boxers showed what they are made of, and Oliver Møllenberg fought an amazing fight, promoter Thomas Møllenberg says.

Oliver Møllenberg had the chance of becoming the youngest world champion in the history of Danish boxing. However, the clash with French Joaoud Belmehdi ended in a draw. And the disappointment was immense for Møllenberg.

It wasn’t what I had hoped for. A draw is not losing, but you are in the ring to win, so of course, I’m disappointed. However, I’m happy to deliver a fight as I did, Møllenberg says.

As boxing expert Brian Mathiasen told me, this fight was on the level of two top-ten boxers fighting for a European championship.

Unfortunately, Quaestor Fight Night was struck by a power cut during the fight between Ashley ‘Treasure’ Theophane and Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma.

The power cut led to a short break in the fight as well as streaming from the event was lost.

It’s, of course, regrettable, but I can assure that the Gilleleje Hallen’s employees did what they could, Thomas Møllenberg says.

We quickly got everything up and running, but I will like to thank the audience for their patience.

And the audience is getting a lot of credit from both promoter and boxers.

It was extreme. The arena was completely filled, and everyone gave all. I want to thank everyone in the arena for that experience, Oliver Møllenberg says and is supported by promoter Thomas Møllenberg.

It was fantastic. Once again, Gilleleje delivered a great show. I can almost promise that Quaestor Fight Night will be back.