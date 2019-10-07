EXCLUSIVE: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former coach reacts to Sergiy Derevyanchenko performance

World Boxing News

📸 David Spagnolo

WBN caught up with former Gennadiy Golovkin coach Abel Sanchez after the dust settled on his old charge’s latest performance.

‘GGG’ squeezed past Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden, shipping way too many punches along the way.

Many social media reactors had Golovkin losing the fight, but it was the openness of the Kazakh’s tactics which garnered the most distress.

Things began well for Golovkin and looked routine as Derevyanchenko entered the ring for his second ever World title fight. Like in his first at MSG against Daniel Jacobs, a right hook to the top of the head put him on the canvas.

A bad cut over the right eye of Derevyanchenko in the second round was further cause for concern for the Russian. But the blood only spurred him on.

He started the third round at a ferocious speed, sparking a round of fireworks where both men had their moments.

Derevyanchenko began to invest in the body and appeared to hurt Golovkin on more than one occasion in the middle rounds. The crowd were on their feet at the end of the seventh round as the pair traded heavy blows up and downstairs.

The intense pace, workrate and ferocity of shots from both continuing into the business end of the fight.

Derevyanchenko started the tenth round with an all-out assault on GGG in what will surely be one of the rounds of the year. As they entered the championship rounds, Golovkin’s iron chin was being tested by Derevyanchenko, who continued to display the effects of his severe cut with skill and grit in equal measure.

The final round began with an electrified crowd on their feet and World titles in the balance. Both men poured every last ounce of themselves into the remaining three minutes, ending the battle throwing big shots.







CANELO

Golovkin eventually came through, but it was certainly his toughest test to date.

At 37, there are big question marks over his future at the very top. Despite this, Golovkin still wants a trilogy fight with Canelo.

“Absolutely, I’m just open to anybody. There are so many great champions here. Sergiy, a lot of guys,” said Golovkin after the fight.

“Everything is ready, just call Canelo. If he says yes, let’s do it.”

Sanchez, who guided Golokvin through his period of destruction through the middleweight ranks and was with him for both Canelo fights, gave his reaction to the win.

“We had a great run developing a certain type of fighter,” Sanchez exclusively told World Boxing News. “As coaches, we teach what we know and can convey,

“After nine years of winning and excellence, it’s going to be difficult to change methods and expect same results.

“A system like ours (at The Summit) has been successful and that’s difficult to change,” he added.