Ex-dancer Ashlee Eales explains how a night out ended with ring victory

RINGSIDE

Former professional dancer Ashlee Eales is hoping to hot foot his way up the boxing ranks as he stands by to make his professional debut next weekend.

Eales features on BCB Promotions’ ‘We Are Wolves’ show at the Hangar Events Centre, Wolverhampton, on Friday, 18th October.

The 25 year-old from Nuneaton only entered the world of combat sports by chance but, four years after his first fight of any kind, the performing arts graduate is hoping to make waves in the world of pugilism.

Eales went to watch a close friend in an amateur MMA bout in 2015 and was suited and booted for the occasion. Whilst there, he heard the promoter say that someone had pulled out of a fight last minute and his opponent had no one to fight. Confident of success, Eales stepped in despite a two stone weight difference, and won!

“It was surreal,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I went from enjoying a night out, to fight and then winning! My opponents coach offered to give me a year’s free training and I’ve never looked back.

“I had two more amateur MMA bouts before moving to white collar boxing where I won all seven of my fights. I began working Ringside Security and that’s where I met my manager, Rob Warren.

“I told him that one day I’d be in there. He gave me his number and asked me to send over some footage. From there, he signed me and now I box out of boxing clever academy and train and spar with some high level elite amateurs in the gym such as the Dunne brothers who are all amazing boxing my best friend River Wilson-Bent who was an elite amateur and is now 4-0- as a pro. It’s a great place to be.”

Unbeaten in MMA and white collar, Eales is now ready to test himself in the paid ranks. Eales, who has been a vegan for the last 12 months, is confident of being a success.

“My style is very unorthodox” he added. “I switch a lot and throw shots from places ordinary boxers couldn’t fathom.

“My fans can expect fireworks for my debut and a knockout in devastating fashion. I’m going to show everyone that I’m here to stay and I will be at the top within the next few years.”

The main event in Wolverhampton will see Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams, a former Midlands and British bantamweight champion and British title challenger, battle for a belt again.

Williams, from Whitmore Reans, will challenge for the vacant WBO European bauble over 10 rounds against Romainian Ionut Baluta.

An eight-fight undercard makes for an action packed evening of boxing with the likes of Sid Bowater, Conah Walker and James Beech Jr also in action.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.