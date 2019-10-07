Dave Coldwell talks Leigh Wood’s Golden Contract Quarter-Final triumph

RINGSIDE

📸: Mark Robinson

Dave Coldwell was an interested spectator at the York Hall last Friday as MTK Global launched their Golden Contract tournament.

Eight fighters were competing for the shot of winning a lucrative deal with a major promoter, and Coldwell’s focus was fully fixed on Leigh Wood.

The Nottingham featherweight is managed by Coldwell and his impressive ninth round win over David Oliver Joyce left the Coldwell satisfied with what he witnessed.

“It was vital that Leigh got the win and that’s what happened,” revealed Coldwell. “These tournaments or competitions are highly competitive and there’s not a chance you can get an easy fight.

“Leigh could’ve made it a little easier for himself and there’s a long way to go in the tournament, but there were moments in the fight where he impressed me and that’s down to the good work he’s been doing with Ian Grant.

“The fights are going to get harder as the tournament moves on, so Leigh has to be prepared at all times as there’s still a number of top fighters left.”

With Wood confirmed for the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place in the early part of 2020, he’ll be set to face one of Jazza Dickens, Tyrone McCullagh, or Liam Walsh for a place in the final.

The aforementioned names all impressed at York Hall and Coldwell expects the final four to provide another night of brilliant boxing.

“It was a great night provided by MTK Global and I’m grateful to them for giving Leigh this opportunity.

“I knew at the start of the tournament that it had plenty of potential an when you look at the final four, you can’t help but be excited at what could take place in the semi-finals.

“They’re all good fighters and Leigh has a brilliant opportunity to come out of this as the last man standing. He’ll enjoy a little time off now and once the semis are confirmed.

” I’m confident he’ll relish the stage that’s been put on for him.”