Israil Madrimov, Ivan Baranchyk impress on GGG v Derevyanchenko bill

Israil Madrimov and former world champion Ivan Baranchyk look on the path to further titles after impressive displays at Madison Square Garden.

In the main features to GGG v Derevyanchenko, WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Titlist Madrimov (4-0, 4 KOs) remained undefeated after a stoppage over Alejando Barrera (29-6, 18 KOs).

While WBA Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Titlist Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) unleashed his power on Gabriel Bracero (23-4-1, 6 KOs) that culminated in the ref calling the fight.

After the fight, Madrimov called out the title holders at 154.

“First of all, I want to thank Gennadiy Golovkin, Big Drama Show, I’m super excited to be a part of it. I’m going to bring the same excitement to the ring.

“I knew exactly who I’m fighting, I knew the guy was very tough, and I expected to stop him in the 5th or 6th round. I knew I was going to take some punches to get him tired, and that’s exactly what happened, when I felt there was no power, I knew I could take him out.

“First two rounds, the guy was really reckless, really awkward, so it took a couple rounds to find the rhythm because usually I’m the awkward guy, but this time, the guy created a little trouble with the way he punches. But after two rounds, we were good.”

Asked did he want to get a KO earlier than Errol Spence did against Barrera, he replied: “Of course, I know that Spence stopped him and they’re going to compare who stopped him earlier, but he had three months of training camp, so he was prepared as never before.

“Obviously, I wanted to stop him, it didn’t matter to me when it happened, but he was a tough guy to take out.

“I came to the sport to be a sensation in this sport, so let’s make a sensation with promoters. Whoever takes the fight, I’m ready to fight any champions at 154 in my next fight.

“This win is for all for you guys who support me, please give me your attention – I won’t disappoint you, every fight will be exciting, I promise you.”

Baranchyk said of his win: “I’ll be back. The beast is back. This is my message for everybody. It’s very important for me. I have good opponent. And I’ll be back.

“I didn’t really care about it that much, I’ve fought opponents that were dirtier than Bracero so I was prepared for that.”

Earlier in the evening, WBC Silver International Super Middleweight Titlist Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KOs) stopped Andrew Hernandez (20-8-2, 9 KOs) in Round 1 to remain undefeated.

“I’m glad the way the fight came out. We had a very good camp in anticipation of this fight and I’m really happy with the outcome,” said Akhmedov.

“My promoter does a very good job trying to find opponents for me. I’m ready for anyone. I’m ready for any fighter. But it will be up to my promoter to decide who is going to be next.

“I feel very comfortable at 168 and I would like to be the champion of this weight division, but later on, I might look at other options.

“I’d like to use opportunity to thank all my fans, especially my fans from Kazakhstan. I receive a lot of calls, a lot of texts, and I’m really thankful for all of them.”

Also on the bill, Marco Delgado (6-1, 5 KOs) shockingly won by TKO after Joe Ward (0-1) suffered a self-injury in a light heavyweight bout.

Finally, super middleweight Brooklyn brawler Nikita Ababiy (7-0, 6, KOs) did quick work to knock out Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) in the first round.







