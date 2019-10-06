Israil Madrimov says Errol Spence had longer camp for his Barrera TKO5

Ringside

📸 Amanda Westcott

Israil Madrimov said Errol Spence had far more of camp when he halted Alejandro Barrera in the same round in their fight.

Madrimov made it four KO wins from four as he defended his WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight title with a fifth-round stoppage of Barerra.

Madrimov (4-0 4 KOs) signalled his cruel intentions early in the fight, flooring Barerra in the opening session with a thunderous left hook.

Barrera, who had only been stopped once before by pound-for-pound Welterweight star Errol Spence, provided stiff resistance in his 35th pro outing, but Uzbek star Madrimov put his foot down in the fourth round and sustained barrage of blows in the fifth staggered the Mexican to the ropes and the referee stepped into halt the contest.

“First of all, I want to thank Gennadiy Golovkin, the Big Drama Show, I’m super excited to be a part of it,” said Madrimov. “I came here to support him. I’m going to follow Gennadiy Golovkin’s past. I’m going to bring the same excitement to the ring.

“I knew exactly who I’m fighting, I knew the guy was very tough, and I expected to stop him in the fifth or sixth round. I knew I was going to take some punches to get him tired, and that’s exactly what happened. When I felt there was no power, I knew I could take him out.

“In the first two rounds, the guy was really reckless, really awkward. So it took a couple rounds to find the rhythm because usually I’m the awkward guy. But this time, the guy created a little trouble with the way he punches. But after two rounds, we were good.

“Of course, I know that Spence stopped him and they’re going to compare who stopped him earlier, but he had three months of training camp, so he was prepared as never before.

“Obviously, I wanted to stop him, it didn’t matter to me when it happened, but he was a tough guy to take out.

“I came to the sport to be a sensation in this sport, so let’s make a sensation with promoters. Whoever takes the fight, I’m ready to fight any champions at 154 in my next fight.”

“This win is for all for you guys who support me, please give me your attention – I won’t disappoint you, every fight will be exciting, I promise you.”







ABABIY

Earlier in the night, New York’s own Nikita Ababiy recorded a fifth first-round KO win on the one-year anniversary of his pro debut.

Ababiy (8-0 7 KOs) blasted away a sixth KO win from his seven pro fights since making his debut in Chicago a year ago this weekend. Ababiy beat Isiah Seldon at the mecca of boxing in the Big Apple.

‘White Chocolate’ will make a swift return to the ring for his eighth fight in 13 months as a pro when he appears undercard of the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Saturday November 9, live on DAZN.