Golovkin, Derevyanchenko both hospitalized after brutal war

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Promoters Eddie Hearn and Lou DiBella both accompanied their respective fighters to hospital on Saturday evening following a war between Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

In what could possibly be a candidate for Fight of the Year, boxing’s pound-for-pound superstar attraction Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) and “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) slugged it out for 12 dramatic rounds filled with heart and grit.

The contest at Madison Square Garden saw Derevyanchenko hit the canvas in round one.

After suffering a brutal cut over his right eye in round two, The Ukrainian battled back to balance out the scorecards with impressive power shots to the body.

Ultimately, Golovkin out-jabbed and out-punched Derevyanchenko warrior to narrowly walk away with his 40th professional victory via a unanimous decision.

Scores read 115-112 twice and 114-113 with the judges. Many media reporters ringside had the fight the other way.

In the process of victory, GGG extended his world champion streak to ten years holding a title.

After the bout, and before heading off to be treated by doctors, Golovkin said: “I want to say thank you so much to my opponent. This was a great job. I respect his team.

“I told you, he’s a very tough guy. This is huge experience for me. Right now, I understand I need more. The focus is boxing.”

Following a second close split decision loss at the very highest level, Derevyanchenko stated: “I feel great. Thank you so much to all my fans, everybody who came to MSG.

“Thank you to my team. I want to thank everybody. It was a great night of boxing.”







GATTI vs WARD

Hearn has since reported leaving hospital with Golovkin in the early hours of Sunday morning. Golovkin then reassured his fans he was fine.

“Thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me and always showed support to #teamGGG. Stronger together.”

Derevyanchenko is thought to be okay, whilst handler DiBella said the whole experience of the aftermath invoked memories of Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward.

“At Bellevue Hospital ER right now at 2:10 AM in a room with Sergiy and team #Derevyanchenko. Through a double metal door is #GGG and his team.

“Having co-promoted the Gatti/Ward trilogy, I’m having flashbacks. Won’t ever forget tonight,” said the New Yorker.