Gennadiy Golovkin reveals he’s ready for Sergiy Derevyanchenko rematch

Gennadiy Golovkin is open to a second fight with Sergiy Derevyanchenko after trading blows in a twelve-round New York war.

Golovkin is back in the World champion ranks after beating Derevyanchenko in a thrilling contest for the IBF and IBO Middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden.

The bout was screened live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Golovkin and Derevyanchenko shared a Fight of the Year contender in the Mecca of Boxing.

Eventually, Golovkin got the nod 114-113 and 115-112 (twice) after non-stop action from the opening bell.

Speaking after the fight to DAZN, Golovkin gave praise to his opponent and revealed his willingness to sign for a return.

“Absolutely (let’s rematch). Big fight for DAZN, for the people, of course I’m ready. I’m a boxer, I’m ready for anything,” said Golovkin.

“This was a tough fight. I need a little bit more. I need to still get stronger in my camp. Just more serious. I need to work hard. I need a little bit more focus.

“Right now it’s a bad day for me, it’s a huge day for Sergiy, his team. This is huge experience for me. Right now I know what I need exactly. I lost a little bit of focus.







RESPECT

“Sergiy was ready, I really respect him. He showed me such a big heart. I told him, Sergiy, this is best fight for me. It’s a huge experience. It’s maximum destroy. I just respect his team.”

Derevyanchenko is also on board with the pair doing it all over again.

“I would like the rematch if it’s possible, I’m ready,” said the Ukrainian.

“The cut really changed the fight. I couldn’t see at times. And he was targeting the eye. But no excuses, it is what it is, I was trying my best.

“When I started moving, I felt like I was giving him room and I was getting hit with those shots that he threw and that’s why I started taking the fight to him and getting closer and not giving him room to maneuver.

“He hit me in the back of the head. He hit me behind the ear. I didn’t really see the punch but it didn’t really affect me that much. I got up and I wasn’t really hurt so I continued to fight. So it was nothing, nothing too bad.

“I feel great. Thank you so much to all my fans, everybody who came to MSG. Thank you to my team. I want to thank everybody. It was a great night of boxing.”