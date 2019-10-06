Eddie Murphy’s nephew Brandyn Lynch back in action October 12

RINGSIDE

📷FOX Sports

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy’s nephew Brandyn Lynch continues his progression in the boxing ring after amassing nine wins as a pro.

The rising super welterweight, nicknamed “Bad News” returns to action next Saturday when he faces Bernard Thomas in Pico Rivera, California.

The stakes have never been higher for Lynch as the vacant GBO super welterweight regional title will be on the line.

The 28 year old Lynch, who began boxing professionally in late 2016 is related to Murphy, who recently signed a major distribution deal with streaming giant Netflix.

This will be the 5th fight of the year for Lynch who expects to keep his busy schedule through 2020 as he moves closer to title contention.

Ronald Johnson headlines the card against Sergio Ramirez in a rematch of their 2017 thriller that took place in Las Vegas. Johnson won the first time around by unanimous decision and is looking to win more decisively in their second go around.

In addition to headlining the card, Johnson is also the CEO of American Dream Presents, the company that is co-promoting the card along with Red Boxing Promotions and Hollywood’s Powerhouse Wardour Studios. This event will serve as the lead in to a big 2020 for the company as several shows are being mapped out both domestically and internationally in 2020.

Johnson is looking for Lynch to be one of the cornerstones of some of the upcoming events. He recently sat down with Brandyn’s father, Vernon Lynch to discuss his son’s future plans and both sides are interested in coming to a long term agreement.

Lynch’s boxing ability, combined with his family’s connections, has generated a lot of interest in Hollywood. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names will be in attendance on October 12th.

Tickets to the event are available at https://www3.ticketon.com/event/SUPREMACY-SHOWDOWN/390204