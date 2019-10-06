Claressa Shields issues apology on coach assault: I just wanna cry!

World Boxing News

📷 Stephanie Trapp

Women’s world champion Claressa Shields has spoken out after a period of reflection surrounding an incident during her fight week.

Due to battle Ivana Habazin in a grudge match on Saturday night in Flint, Shields saw the contest called off before the weigh-in.

Habazin’s trainer James Ali Bashir, a former member of Wladimir Klitschko’s camp, was brutally assaulted by a member of Shields’ team.

Bashir was knocked unconscious momentarily and taken to hospital for surgery on facial fractures. An official investigation remains ongoing to get justice for Bashir.

Shields took more than twenty fours hours to come to terms with her homecoming headliner collapsing, before taking to social media to reveal her own pain over the incident.

‘T-Rex’ spoke after briefly attending the Showtime-televised card now topped by Jaron Ennis.

“I was at the Showtime Boxing fights but I left,” Shields explained. “I want to let my fans and supporters know that I’m thankful for them.

“Also, I wanted to apologize about everything that happened and prevented me from fighting. I said it once and I’ll say it again, I can not control anyone but me.

“For those who know me, they know how serious I take boxing and my career. Just want to let those worried about my state of mind know that I am ok.

“I hate all that has happened. Praying for a speedy recovery for coach Ali. Wish the whole Habazin team well.”

Later she added: “I just wanna cry. What did I do to deserve this? I just pray things get greater later. Goodnight.”

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

The WBC, who sanctioned Shields v Habazin alongside the WBO, is already looking into what transpired pre-fight.







“With regards to the situation that occurred during the weigh-in ceremony previous to the fight, that has been cancelled, between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin for the WBC Super Welter Vacant Title: The WBC strongly condemns any act of violence in any event related to our sport.

“Especially the horrible attack which took place in an official activity surrounding this event.

“The WBC is certain that the corresponding authorities will apply the full extent to the law to this regrettable incident.

“The WBC will monitor the investigation and resolution of the case. We will then determine if an actionable WBC violation of any WBC Rule, Regulation or Code of Ethics took place.”