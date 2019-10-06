Catford’s Ace Adams all set for pro debut next weekend

RINGSIDE

Ace Adams plans to be on your television screen again soon.

The 26 year old from Catford has made the switch to professional boxing after making quite an impression on Eurosport viewers.

He fought in the Queensbury Boxing League and his back-and-forth punch up with Max Chart was voted the best seen in the league last year.

Adams came through it with a fourth-round stoppage – and he’s looking to make a similar impression on professional boxing.

He makes his paid debut on manager Mickey Helliet’s show on Saturday, October 12 and said: “The aim is to get on TV as a professional.

“I won all my Queensbury fights by knockout and I want to display my talent on TV again.

“I’m a student of boxing. I like to use my boxing IQ to outwit my opponents and get them out of there.

“I believe I can go all the way to the top of boxing.

“I want to take the traditional route to the world title, starting with the Southern Area title.”

Adams has boxing in his DNA.

His grandfather, Lloyd Barnett, was a pro heavyweight in the 1940s and 1950s who fought world champion Ingemar Johanneson and Don Cockell.

“He sparred Joe Louis as well,” said Adams. “I’m very proud of him.

“But athletics was my first love before I made the switch to boxing. I loved the discipline of boxing and that it can take you around the world.

“I left my mark on the Queensbury Boxing League and now I want to do the same on the pros.”