FIGHT OFF: Ivana Habazin coach KO’d by Claressa Shields team member

A scheduled world title fight, already delayed once between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin, has been completely called off.

The end came after shocking scenes developed at the weigh-in.

Reports state Bashir was not happy at the scaling. He vented his frustration before being blindsided.

Bashir was taken to hospital where he posted a picture of his injuries. The respected coach is said to have suffered fractures to his face.

Official release below:

The Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin WBO and WBC 154-pound world title fight has been called off.

This follows an altercation prior to Friday’s official weigh-in that resulted in an injury to Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir.

Without her chief second available for Saturday night, Habazin withdrew from the fight.

Video, shot by Jonathan Deutsch, was shared on social media of how the incident began.

Here is what I captured at #ShieldsHabazin weigh-in: Bashir Ali, Habazin's trainer, was in an argument w/ someone affiliated with Claressa Shields (as they were testing the scale for weigh-ins). 10ish minutes later, he was sucker punched from behind. He was taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/e1CM8pHjAE — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 4, 2019

The remainder of the event, featuring as many as seven bouts promoted by Salita Promotions will proceed. It’s scheduled from the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint.

SHOWTIME will televise a two-fight card. Undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis of Philadelphia takes on Argentina’s Demian Daniel Fernandez in a 10-round 147-pound bout.

In the telecast opener, unbeaten heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin of Saginaw, Mich., will face once-beaten Pavel Šour in a 10-round heavyweight bout.







BROADCAST

SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION airs live as planned at 9p ET/6p PT.

Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs) weighed in at 146.2 pounds. Fernandez (12-1, 5 KOs) at 146.6 pounds. Franklin weighed in at 231.4 pounds. Šour at 238 pounds.

Still scheduled for action off-TV is the “All Detroit” 10-round showdown between West Detroit’s WBO No. 13-rated super flyweight Jarico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (12-0-1, 8 KOs) and East Detroit’s James “O.G.” Smith (13-2, 7 KOs).

Scotland’s Hannah Rankin (7-3, 1 KO) is taking on California-based veteran Erin Toughill (7-5-1) in a six-round showcase.

Also fighting will be Flint, Mich., cruiserweight Robert Simms (9-3, 3 KOs) going into a six-round battle against Demetrius Banks of Detroit (10-8-1, 5 KOs).

Kazakhstani heavyweight Izim Izbaki (2-0, 1 KO) faces Mount Morris, Michigan’s Troy Albring over four rounds.

Undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas (3-0-1, 2 KOs), one of the last of the young fighters trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward, taking on Indiana’s Norfleet Stitts in a four-rounder.