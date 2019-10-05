EXCLUSIVE: I’ve probably helped Deontay Wilder in rematch – Otto Wallin

Phil Jay

Otto Wallin believes a recent performance against Tyson Fury has given Deontay Wilder the chance to exploit his good work.

The Swede gave Fury all the trouble he needed and more last month, in what was arguable the lineal champion’s toughest night’s work.

Wallin put his name in the frame to be considered for bouts of similar stature in the future after pushing Fury hard for twelve rounds.

Opening up a bad cut and forcing Fury to work every minute of every session, Wallin believes Wilder could benefit in his imminent rematch.

Wilder and Fury are due to go at it again on February 22. That’s provided Fury’s cuts have healed fully by then.

“I’m a good fighter and we had a very good game plan and that made it a hard night for Fury,” Wallin exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Deontay Wilder will probably take a few things out from what I was doing. And that will probably help him when they fight again.

“At the same time, I believe we gave Fury a lot to work on so he’ll probably prepare for that too.

“It’s good for me and it shows I belong at this level. I have a great coach in Joey Gamache who came up with a great game plan.

“I have no idea what’s next for me. Before this fight, I had only fought one round in eighteen months and that’s way too little.

“I need a few fights to get back. But at the same time if the right offer comes about I’m all in for it. I want to position myself in line for a world title shot.”







MEXICAN

Asked his thoughts on Fury’s Mexican-themed ring entrance, Wallin replied: “He wanted to entertain the Mexican fans. I think some liked it and some didn’t.

“I didn’t even watch it because I tried to keep focusing on the right things.

Already linked to replacing Joseph Parker to face Derek Chisora on October 26 in London, Wallin is now firmly in the mix.

Chisora is way too early for a return, though.

Wallin can possibly expect to be back in action early in the New Year, dependent on offers.

Anthony Joshua is already interested in a future fight with Wallin, provided he can avenge his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in December.

