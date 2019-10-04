Second boxer tests positive in World Boxing Council VADA Program

Ringside

The World Boxing Council has announced another adverse finding on the back of confirming Avni Yildirim’s ‘A Sample’ test results.

On the back of the number one super-middleweight, WBC chiefs have moved to relay information regarding Heather Hardy.

The ex-women’s champion and UFC fighter was flagged before her clash with multi-weight title holder Amanda Serrano.

WBC sent out the following: On October 3, 2019, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) reported to the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) that an “A” sample collected from Heather Hardy on September 12, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York, in connection with a random, out-of-competition collection under the WBC Clean Boxing Program (“WBC CBP”), gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of Furosemide (the “Finding”).

In light of the Finding, and as part of the WBC’s Results Management duties, the WBC has undertaken an investigation and an evaluation of the facts that resulted in the Finding including, but not limited to the: (1) circumstances surrounding the Finding; and (2) history and properties of the substance revealed by the Finding. The WBC considers those steps necessary to achieve a conclusion of the matter consistent with the WBC Rules and Regulations and with the WBC CBP Protocol.

The WBC will make an announcement in the near future about the results of its investigation and evaluation, and about the disposition of this matter.







YILDIRIM

Previously, the WBC had announced an investigation into Yildirim.

On September 26, 2019, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) reported to the World Boxing Council (“WBC”). “They said an “A” sample collected from the Turkish fighter on September 13, 2019 in Big Bear, California from a random collection under the WBC Clean Boxing Program (“WBC CBP”), gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of DHCMT/ methylclostebol (the “Finding”). In light of the Finding, and as part of the WBC’s Results Management duties, the WBC has undertaken an investigation of the facts that resulted in the finding including, but not limited to the: (1) circumstances surrounding the finding; and (2) history and properties of the substance(s) revealed by the Finding.

In addition, Avni Yildirim and his team voluntarily agreed to hold an immediate evaluation meeting with an expert scientist approved by the WBC. In order to conduct an in-depth analysis of the situation at hand. The WBC considers those steps necessary to achieve a conclusion of the matter consistent with the WBC Rules and Regulations. Also with the WBC CBP Protocol. The WBC will make an announcement in the near future about the results of its investigation and evaluation. Also about the disposition of this matter.