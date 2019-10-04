Female boxer in eye-popping lingerie kisses opponent, gets a SLAP back!

World Boxing News

Women’s world champion boxer Ewa Brodnicka got more than she bargained for when facing off playfully with Edith Matthysse prior to their fight on Friday.

At the weigh-in, Instagram poser Brodnicka wore a revealing lingerie number in which her modesty was only partially covered.

Clearly unimpressed Matthysse was in no mood for niceties.

Brodnicka planted a cheeky smacker square on the lips of Matthysse. The Argentine responded by giving the 35-year-old a clip around the chops.

The WBO super featherweight champion was clearly taken aback by the move and responded in kind. The pole retaliated with a smack of her own as things threatened to get ugly.

Obvious mind-games by Brodnicka may have backfired, although Matthysse still has her work cut out.

Matthysse has ten losses on her record. Brodnicka is undefeated in 17 contests.

PLAYBOY

Brodnicka has been linked to posing nude for Playboy in the past, something the fighter seems quite open to.

“That’s a question for Playboy. I used to think about it. I would probably even be happy with such a proposal, but now I do not care about it. If there was a proposal, then I would consider it,” she told Polish reporters.

The fight takes place at the Hala Sportowa on Friday night.







TOP STORIES

EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury cutman Jorge Capetillo on how he saved Deontay Wilder rematch WBN caught up with cutman Jorge Capetillo this week as Tyson Fury continues his recovery from a horror gash suffered during his fight with Otto Wallin. Capetillo. Along with Fury’s own efforts and guile, has been credited with preserving the undefeated record of the recognized lineal heavyweight champion. Fury’s ailment opened up in the third […]

EXCLUSIVE: Otto Wallin explains Tyson Fury ‘cut rub’, talks future goals Otto Wallin has put a world title shot firmly at the top of his wishlist after going twelve rounds with lineal ruler Tyson Fury. The Swede proved his credentials in a hard-fought battle, which on a different night, could have gone in his favor. A cut opened up on Fury’s eye in the third round […]

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evangelou – From boxer to Guy Ritchie movie actor Despite winning his last four fights. Positioning himself for domestic honours in 2016. Chris Evangelou had the conversation no fighter ever wants to have. The 30 year-old was advised a hand injury suffered during his clash at the York Hall against Zoran Cvek in 2014 would now need immediate and prolonged attention. Losing his […]