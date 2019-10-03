‘Don’t write me off vs Oleksandr Usyk’, says ex-kickboxer Tyrone Spong

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Tyrone Spong makes an almighty jump in class on October 12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The 34 year-old former kickboxing champion, who only lost seven of 100 fights in the code, faces one of the best boxers of his generation in Oleksandr Usyk.

Originally born in Surinam, but now representing The Netherlands via Miami in Florida, Spong was plucked from obscurity to battle Usyk on his top division debut.

Prior to Eddie Hearn drafting him in, Spong was a seemingly avoided contender. His extensive fight background would make him a dangerman for many an also-ran heavyweight.

Usyk is a huge favorite, though – solely due to his credentials. After having become the undisputed cruiserweight king late last year.

Spong knows what kind of challenge he faces, but he’s keen to show what he’s made of on DAZN.

“After achieving most of my goals as a kickboxer and becoming one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, I wanted to test myself in the difficult and challenging sport of boxing,” said Spong.

“I have worked tirelessly during the last three years. Now, I have the opportunity to prove my worth as a boxer against perhaps the best pound for pound, and most technically sound boxer in the World.

“Some may think the challenge may be too difficult. I believe in myself, and look forward to being victorious on October 12.”

Usyk knows a victory over Spong is more than likely going to lead him into a shot at the winner of Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2.

“I am very excited to make my Heavyweight debut in Chicago on October 12, live on DAZN,” said Usyk. “Spong is a fast and powerful Heavyweight. He has had much success in the ring.

“I must come through this test to challenge for the World Heavyweight title. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”







EXPLOSIVE

Promoter Hearn envisages Spong potentially causing some problems for Usyk with is speed.

“Usyk’s Heavyweight debut is one of the most hotly anticipated boxing moments of 2019 and personally, I can’t wait to see it,” said Hearn.

“Oleksandr is a phenomenon who dominated the Cruiserweight division becoming undisputed after just 15 fights.

“Now, as he prepares to challenge for the World Heavyweight title, he must first overcome Tyrone Spong in Chicago.

“Spong will be explosive and dangerous and we expect an electric heavyweight battle at the Wintrust Arena, live on DAZN.”