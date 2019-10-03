Thirty-something Nathan Weise targets British title within two years

RINGSIDE

Nathan Weise says he plans to inspire thirtysomethings by being crowned British champion.

At 35, Weise resumes his career with a super-lightweight six rounder on manager Mickey Helliet’s show at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, October 12.

Weise is convinced his best days are ahead of him and that within two years, he can get his hands on the Lonsdale belt.

Weise said: “In boxing – and most sports – you get written off once you reach 30.

“I have been around a long time – I started boxing when I was nine years old – but I’m still fresh.

“I have lived the life and I’ve still got it. I’m sparring good fighters every day and I’m sharp. I’ve learned the job. I was chucked in at the deep end from the start of my pro career and the setbacks have made me a smarter, better boxer.

“My realistic ambition is to be British champion.

“You need to be ambitious when you’re a boxer and I truly believe I can be British champion in the next two years.

“If I don’t get there, I will walk away with all my faculties intact knowing I gave it my best shot.

“After two more years, I’m going to walk away.

“I want to win the British title and inspire people over 30. I want people to see me win the British title and realise what can be done if you knuckle down and don’t give up on your dreams.

“When I win the British title, people in boxing will know what a journey I’ve been on.”

The journey started with father and son Steve and Ryan Barrett – and Weise is back with them, training at the Gumshield gym in Eltham.

“I have known them all my life,” said Weise, “they lived next door to me. Me and (former British title challenger) Ryan used to spar with orange peels in our mouths as gumshields when we were kids and watch ‘Rocky’ movies together.

“I feel like I have come home.”