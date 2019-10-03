Golden Contract: Running order for York Hall, London

FIRST BELL – 6pm
Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)
Bout 1
Featherweight, 8 Rounds
J. ROBINSON (WAL) vs. S. DAVIS (ENG)
Bout 2
Heavyweight, 4 Rounds
G. FOX (ENG) vs. D. DARCH (WAL)
Bout 3
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
S. GILLEY (ENG, 10st 10lb) vs. A. SOLANO (NIC)
Bout 4
Middleweight, 4 Rounds
M. FREARSON (ENG, 11st 6lb 9oz) vs. R. DOUGLAS JR (ENG, 11st 4lb 9oz)
Sky Sports & ESPN+ broadcasts begin 8pm
Bout 5
Featherweight #GoldenContract quarter-final, 10 Rounds
T. McCULLAGH (IRE, 8st 13lb 8oz) vs. R. NAJIB (ENG, 8st 13lb 6oz)
Bout 6
Featherweight #GoldenContract quarter-final, 10 Rounds
J. DICKENS (ENG, 8st 13lb 6oz) vs. C. RAMOS (ESP, 8st 13lb 1oz)
Bout 7
Featherweight #GoldenContract quarter-final, 10 Rounds
H. SOCARRAS (CUB, 8st 13lb 3oz) vs. R. WALSH (ENG, 9st)
Bout 8
Featherweight #GoldenContract quarter-final, 10 Rounds
L. WOOD (ENG, 8st 13lb 8oz) vs. D. JOYCE (IRE, 8st 13lb 6oz)
Bout 9
Super-welterweight – Live Float
R. BARLOW (ENG) vs. Z. B’VICIUS (LIT)