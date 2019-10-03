Ashley Theophane ready for ex-Gennady Golovkin foe

RINGSIDE

Two legends are facing each other in Gilleleje when Ashley ‘Treasure’ Theophane and Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma clash in the ring on Saturday Night.

It is two big names that visit Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje on Saturday when Ashley ‘Treasure’ Theophane (46-8-1, 16 KOs), going for his 50th victory, face the former IBF World Champion Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma (29-13-1, 18 KOs) in the ring.

The British star was supposed to meet Danish Kim Poulsen, but the Dane pulled out of the fight two weeks ago. However, this has not changed anything for Treasure.

Nothing much changed with my training as I never watched any footage of Kim Poulsen. I was training for the knockout victory, Treasure says.

Kassim Ouma is a bigger name and a higher caliber opponent. He’s fought everybody from Gennady Golovkin to Jermain Taylor. I’m looking forward to fighting him. It will be a great way to achieve my 50th professional win. I’ve trained for a hard ten-round fight.

Quaestor Fight Night will be Treasures first visit to Denmark, and the British star is looking forward to fighting in Gilleleje.

I’m looking forward to meeting the fans. I’ve had a positive response already. I’m enjoying my current world tour. I’ve fought and won 9 times in 8 countries over the last 22 months, Treasure says.

QProBoxings own boxer Landry Kore will be among the spectators at Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje. The Danish boxer will be taking notes of the fight, as he has challenged the winner of the bout. And Treasure is not denying there could be a possible fight coming up.

I read it. That’s boxing. I remember when I used to chase fights with Zab Judah and the world champions in my weight divisions. You are supposed to want to challenge yourself and fight big-name fighters, Treasure says.

If the money is right, we can do it.

Tickets for Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje is still available and is sold through Ticketmaster. Streaming of the event is sold through QProTV.