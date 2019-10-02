World Boxing Council President wants unified champs to become priority

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is hopeful of more unification fights happening in the future.

Boxing witnessed the best match-up of the year at the weekend, which by chance was a two-belt battle between champions.

Making more of this kind of battle has now become a top priority for Sulaiman.

“The fights are there, the fans are asking for them. Unfortunately, they don’t always happen. It is happening (with Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter), one of the great fights this year.

“Spence and Porter are two great champions.

“Our position is to be open to unifications, to try to keep the champions unified. Regulations need to be fulfilled, but sometimes there are some rules that provoke injustices.

“I have seen how champions lose their championships by desk decisions. Sometimes you have to attend and specifically address the status case by case.”

As for more possible unifications, he commented about Francisco Estrada (WBC) willing to face British Khalid Yafai (WBA) at super-fly. As well as a tentative super-duel between Rey Vargas (WBC) versus Emanuel Navarrete (WBO).

“Estrada has no official challenger. There is talk about Yafai as a rival. We fully support that decision so that this fight takes place. That the winner is then unified.

“I would also love to see Vargas vs Navarrete, a fight between Mexicans that would be a guarantee of greatness.”

In the same way, Mauricio highlighted the unifying match to be held on October 18 between Artur Beterbiev (IBF) and Oleksandr Gvozdyk (WBC).







UNIFIED

Following Spence vs Porter, there’s now talk of a potential three-belt clash with Manny Pacquiao. This would mean only two welterweight champions in the division.

At heavyweight, Deontay Wilder and unified ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. are hopeful of securing a meeting in 2020.

Super middleweight also sees the possibility with David Benavidez and Caleb Plant on the same page regarding an encounter.

Furthermore, the forthcoming World Boxing Super Series Final sees two super-lightweights put their respective titles on the line.

Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis fight it out for the Ali Trophy on October 26.